Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Coroner finds ‘sub-optimal’ record-keeping before post-op death of Gisborne woman

James Pocock
Editor, Gisborne Herald·Gisborne Herald·
7 mins to read

Janet Roberta Milner died, aged 50, at Waikato Hospital on July 18, 2021, days after she had undergone a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy stomach removal at Chelsea Private Hospital in Gisborne. Photo / James Pocock

Janet Roberta Milner died, aged 50, at Waikato Hospital on July 18, 2021, days after she had undergone a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy stomach removal at Chelsea Private Hospital in Gisborne. Photo / James Pocock

Doctors performing surgery on a high-risk patient in Gisborne were not aware of health information that could have made the woman an unsuitable candidate for the operation.

Janet Roberta Milner died, aged 50, at Waikato Hospital on July 18, 2021, days after she had undergone bariatric surgery in the form

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save