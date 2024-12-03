The goal was to help teachers connect students with their ideal job and career.

Sonrise Christian School teacher and careers adviser Nick Haslam came away from the hands-on day excited about career options available in the primary industries.

“I didn’t know much about agriculture or agribusiness until today and it’s certainly going to stimulate my imagination for career trips next year. I will be on the phone getting our boys and girls out to meet all these people.”

That’s gratifying for tour convener Suzy Newman.

“We want to raise awareness of agricultural and horticultural science amongst educators, students and parents. The Gisborne Teachers’ Day Out appears to have done that.”

In her role as the Sow the Seed agricultural and horticultural subject adviser, Newman helps deliver Teachers’ Day Out across the country.

In Tairāwhiti, she had the help of Beef + Lamb regional senior extension manager Mark Harris, who pulled together the industry experts and sites to visit.

The teachers were hosted by the Jex-Blake family and Gisborne Country Veterinary Services vet Alex Meban at Mangapoike Farm; Arai-Matawai Incorporation farm manager John Gorringe and Ovation livestock manager Will Faulks at Awapuni Station; chief executive Richard McPhail and other staff at LeaderBrand; and owner Kirsten Searle at Matawhero Winery.

Lunch was produced by Black Fig Catering using protein and produce grown in Tairāwhiti.

McPhail stressed his company’s desire to attract young staff through several avenues.

If someone starts in broccoli processing, they can move through to quality assurance, team leader roles and eventually a production manager. Career progression is also mapped out across LeaderBrand’s other divisions.

“We’re reminding teachers today that there’s a range of careers in primary industry,” McPhail said.

As well as frontline jobs, there are pathways into more senior roles.

“Building the skillsets of people in rural New Zealand is critical for our company, our region and for New Zealand’s survival.”

Growing Future Farmers staff, Ministry for Primary Industries On Farm Support team members and Ravensdown and Rabobank staff also attended the tour.

Rabobank agribusiness analyst Jess Chrystal told teachers she was only too happy to talk to teens, or host an on-site visit.

Gisborne’s Teachers’ Day Out was one of five held around the country over two weeks and over 120 teachers took part.

Newman said Sow the Seed wanted to increase the number of teachers teaching agriculture and horticultural science and the number of schools offering it as a subject option.

“Engaged and inspired teachers and careers advisers can play a pivotal role in helping fortify the country’s primary sector.”

- Story supplied by Sow the Seed