1 May, 2025 05:00 AM 2 mins to read

Australian comedian Heath Franklin AKA Chopper

Comedian Heath Franklin returns with a new show, The Last Hard B*stard on Earth.

Franklin’s Chopper character offers razor-sharp humour and expletive-laden monologues.

The show is at Gisborne’s War Memorial Theatre on May 11 at 7pm.

Chopper is coming back to town but locals need not fear – apart from both being Australian, that’s where the similarities end between the original legendary convicted criminal and his impersonator.

Comedian Heath Franklin began making a career from Chopper’s notorious potty-mouthed criminal character back in 2000 after the release of the movie, Chopper.

Last year, Chopper’s sold-out show, I’m Not Here to F*** Spiders had NZ audiences in stitches.

Now, fresh from a sold-out run at Adelaide Fringe and crowned Best Comedy at Perth’s Fringe World, he’s returning with a brand-new show, bringing his signature no-nonsense attitude and razor-sharp humour back to the stage.