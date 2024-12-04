Mangapapa School students (from left) Freya Donnell, Ava Eastwood, Ezmay Reeve, Keziah Gordhan and Manaia Williams, along with Christmas tree project manager Ken Huberts display some of the 58 painted Christmas trees which are being distributed throughout the Gisborne CBD. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley
Christmas has arrived in Gisborne’s CBD with the installation of a new 7m-high Christmas tree.
The tree, located at the traditional location above where the Hospice Shop operates on the Gladstone Road and Peel Street intersection, is part of Gisborne District Council’s aim of bringing festive spirit and a Christmas sparkle to the town.
The council contracted Ken Huberts to install the tree on Wednesday morning and co-ordinate the project where primary school students paint and decorate wooden Christmas trees which are then distributed within the CBD.
The installation of the large Christmas tree in the CBD is a job Huberts has been doing for decades.
Huberts no longer lives in Gisborne, so why does the Te Awamutu resident return home each December to carry out the Christmas tree projects?
Santa visits and free present wrapping will be available from December 11 to 13 December and from December 18 to 20.
Ballance Street Village Christmas makeover
The holiday spirit is shining bright in the Ballance Street Village, where local businesses have joined forces to spread Christmas cheer with festive shopfront displays and a Christmas Shop and Win Promotion.
From December 1 the Village transformed into a Christmas wonderland, complete with decorated and lit shopfronts.
Visitors can take a stroll through the festive streets, soak in the holiday atmosphere, and discover gifts while supporting local businesses.
The Christmas Shop and Win Promotion offers shoppers the chance to win $1000, redeemable at any store in Ballance Street Village.
Anyone who shops in the Village between December 1 and December 22 can write their name and phone number on the back of their receipt and drop it into the entry box for their chance to win.
The winner will be drawn on Monday, December 23.
Bronwyn Kay from real estate business the Agency said her team were excited to celebrate the season with their community.
“The festive shopfront displays are our way of spreading Christmas cheer, while the Shop and Win Promotion gives our customers a chance to treat themselves and their loved ones during the holidays,” Kay said.