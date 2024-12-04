“Because they [the council] asked me,” Huberts said. “I know exactly what I’m doing.”

Huberts said the tree installation operation, which started at 5.30am Wednesday, went smoothly.

“The new guys [crane operators Stone Transport and Hiab Ltd] were good and real helpful,” he said.

“The traffic management programme with Fulton Hogan was similar to that of previous years.”

The new tree is 2m-higher than its predecessor, which meant a base was built and tested to support the new tree.

The Chinese kitset tree was assembled at Property Brokers Gisborne because the tree was too tall for the council building originally proposed.

There were few problems assembling the tree, said Huberts.

“It will last a while; I don’t know if it will last as long as the previous tree,” he said.

“We’ve tried to keep the old tree going as long as possible but it’s really past its use-by date now.”

He couldn’t remember when the old tree was purchased but knew it was longer than 25 years ago.

“It has done well for an old girl,” Huberts said.

“We hope the new addition will bring some wow factor at 7m-tall, with shiny new baubles, a big star on top and some nice, soft lights.”

He thanked Andy Searle of Creative Lighting Design and Tim Covin of Colvins Communications for their assistance and helper Dave Conway who described himself as a “voltoid”.

But the day was not yet finished for Huberts and Conway.

On Wednesday and Thursday, they are distributing 58 cut-out and primed wooden trees painted and decorated by students of 22 Tairāwhiti primary schools.

Students have been asked to decorate their trees based on what Christmas means to them.

Huberts said none of the 58 trees were similar to any other.

The trees were getting more sophisticated each year.

One Mangapapa School tree had QR codes which students used to convey personal Christmas messages.

The wooden Christmas tree project was not just enjoyed by the students.

“The staff enjoyed it just as much as the ‘M Kids’ – absolutely,” said senior assistant principal Fiona Donnelly.

Gisborne's new Christmas tree, which stands 7m-high, is hoisted into position over the Gladstone Road-Peel Street intersection. Photo / Ken Huberts

Santa scheduled for a ‘Gizzy Christmas’

A load of festive season fun is on the agenda at the It’s A Gizzy Christmas event this weekend, including a special appearance by the man in red.

“He’s polishing his boots in preparation for this year’s event,” a Gisborne District Council spokeswoman said.

It’s A Gizzy Christmas takes place on Sunday from 5pm to 10pm at Marina Park according to organiser Tash Olsen.

“This is an event for families to come out, forget the stresses of life, enjoy some Christmas music and get into the joyful spirit,” Olsen said.

“I also wanted to bring back ‘Carols by Candlelight’ once the sun starts to go down – something I know a lot of people remember and love!"

Santa has an appearance scheduled at Marina Park by the Lawson Field Theatre for 'A Gizzy Christmas' on Sunday evening. Photo / Murray Robertson

As well as Santa there will be bouncy castles, face-painting, live music, festive photo booths, a free sausage sizzle for under-12s and food vendors.

Families are welcome to bring along their own kai and a picnic blanket.

“Come together and join us in bringing a little Christmas joy to Tairāwhiti.”

If it rains, it will be postponed to Sunday, December 15.

A Kiwiana Christmas festive hub is operating at HB Williams Memorial Library each day until December 20.

Santa visits and free present wrapping will be available from December 11 to 13 December and from December 18 to 20.





Ballance Street Village Christmas makeover

The holiday spirit is shining bright in the Ballance Street Village, where local businesses have joined forces to spread Christmas cheer with festive shopfront displays and a Christmas Shop and Win Promotion.

From December 1 the Village transformed into a Christmas wonderland, complete with decorated and lit shopfronts.

Visitors can take a stroll through the festive streets, soak in the holiday atmosphere, and discover gifts while supporting local businesses.

The Christmas Shop and Win Promotion offers shoppers the chance to win $1000, redeemable at any store in Ballance Street Village.

Anyone who shops in the Village between December 1 and December 22 can write their name and phone number on the back of their receipt and drop it into the entry box for their chance to win.

The winner will be drawn on Monday, December 23.

Bronwyn Kay from real estate business the Agency said her team were excited to celebrate the season with their community.

“The festive shopfront displays are our way of spreading Christmas cheer, while the Shop and Win Promotion gives our customers a chance to treat themselves and their loved ones during the holidays,” Kay said.