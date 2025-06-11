Hori Shaw, centre, Te Wehi, left and Shane Walker are touring the North Island as part of the Homegrown Road Trip.
Three Aotearoa chart-topping “homegrown” talents are coming to Gisborne.
Hori Shaw and Shane Walker, with support from Te Wehi, will perform at the Sugar Nightclub on Thursday June 26.
The Homegrown Road Trip starts in Gisborne, followed by 10 gigs in venues across the North Island.
Songsby Shaw, who comes from Ōpōtiki, Walker, of Otara, and Te Wehi, of Edgecumbe, have all enjoyed success on the Official Aotearoa Music Charts - a weekly list of the country’s top singles and albums
Te Wehi’s cover of Allen Stone’s Unaware, Shaw’s Back in My Arms and Walker’s Coasty Girl - about East Coast wāhine - have all reached No 1 on the Official Top 20 Aotearoa Singles list.
As of the week June 6-12, Te Wehi had five songs on the Aotearoa top 20 topped by Lorde’s latest release Man of the Year; Shaw had two; and Walker two - Coasty Girl and another East Coast-related track, Waimā Girl.
Shaw said he appreciated the love he had received for his music. He believed Country Roads had connected with people because of its relatability and he was excited about the tour.
“Everyone can relate to it.”
Since releasing FX*K You Too, Walker has cemented his place in today’s music scene with Coasty Girl popular on the airwaves and Waimā Girl making its way up the charts.
Walker said he was looking forward to connecting with fans on the Homegrown Road Trip and that each set would be tailored to each stop on the tour.
“You never know what you’re going to get.”
Walker said he had always been deeply connected to his Cook Island heritage, but had also reconnected with his Māori roots in recent years, which had “been enlightening”.
Te Wehi’s reggae version of American R&B and soul musician Allen Stone’s song Unaware has proved popular. Itreached No 1 on the Official Top 20 Aotearoa Singles chart on April 4 and is sitting at No 4 this week.
Te Wehi said he had always been a fan of Stone and connected strongly with Unaware.
Since releasing it as his own single, he had been blown away by the support he had received.