Shaw said he was excited to bring his sounds to towns and cities across the North Island for his first headline tour in New Zealand.

He has been a major part of New Zealand’s music scene since he released Country Roads in 2023 and his success continued with Back in My Arms, Shawfyah and One Day - all released last year.

Back in My Arms is arguably his biggest release so far, securing a spot on NZ’s Official Top 40 Singles list and No 1 on the Official Top 20 Aotearoa Singles list.

As of the week June 6-12, Te Wehi had five songs on the Aotearoa top 20 topped by Lorde’s latest release Man of the Year; Shaw had two; and Walker two - Coasty Girl and another East Coast-related track, Waimā Girl.

Shaw said he appreciated the love he had received for his music. He believed Country Roads had connected with people because of its relatability and he was excited about the tour.

“Everyone can relate to it.”

Since releasing FX*K You Too, Walker has cemented his place in today’s music scene with Coasty Girl popular on the airwaves and Waimā Girl making its way up the charts.

Walker said he was looking forward to connecting with fans on the Homegrown Road Trip and that each set would be tailored to each stop on the tour.

“You never know what you’re going to get.”

Walker said he had always been deeply connected to his Cook Island heritage, but had also reconnected with his Māori roots in recent years, which had “been enlightening”.

Te Wehi’s reggae version of American R&B and soul musician Allen Stone’s song Unaware has proved popular. It reached No 1 on the Official Top 20 Aotearoa Singles chart on April 4 and is sitting at No 4 this week.

Shane Walker's hit songs Coasty Girl and Waimā Girl were inspired by East Coast wāhine, and will no doubt be part of his set when he performs in Gisborne on June 26.

Te Wehi said he had always been a fan of Stone and connected strongly with Unaware.

Since releasing it as his own single, he had been blown away by the support he had received.

“I’m looking forward to getting around New Zealand.”