Work to reinstate the Grey St/Kahutia St intersection to normal traffic flow will start Monday night next week.
At its meeting on November 6, Gisborne District Council considered options for the intersection after a safety audit, and agreed on a recommendation to reinstate the intersection.
It was modified to a left-hand turn only as part of the Grey St – Streets for People trial.
“The closure to through traffic was intended to enhance safety of cyclists and pedestrians, but findings from a post-construction safety audit and analysis of traffic monitoring data highlighted issues with unsafe driver behaviour,” council director of community lifelines Tim Barry said.