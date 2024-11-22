A three-night contract to reinstate the Grey St/Kahutia St intersection begins on Monday night. Photo / Murray Robertson

“Work will begin to revert the intersection over three nights, starting Monday.

“A full road closure is required to complete changes, but we will be doing this at night to minimise disruption. Traffic management will be in place during this time.

“Work includes putting stop signs at the Kahutia and Grey St intersections, removing blue artwork to reinstall the centre line and taking out the red painted crossing from Grey St the intersection.

“People can still cross by the Cosmopolitan Club or isite.”

Barry said a review was being undertaken to determine what needed to be removed, relocated, remediated and installed at the intersection.

“Rather than installing raised pedestrian crossings, we’ll adapt and use temporary speed cushions [speed humps] on all lanes of Kahutia St.

“Minor adjustments will be made to repurpose concrete separators.”

For more information, including the staff report, safety audit and for any changes to the start date, go to the council’s website.

A feedback form will remain open for the duration of the trial.



