“The best made $3330 in well-finished condition.
“Other top cuts sold from $2190 to $2420, mediums from $1780 and bottom cuts from $1110.
“Yearling heifers flew out the gate from $870 to $1670.”
Cows with calves at foot traded between $1370 and $2210 per unit.
“Yearling bulls sold from $970 to $2300 and averaged $1925 across the board.”
The saleyards hosted the Totangi terminal lambs sale on Thursday with 3308 high-quality head yarded.
“Top cuts were sold [mixed sex] from $151 up to $180, Clark said. “Other cuts sold from $121 to $145.50, with the ewe lambs not far behind at $102 to $137.”
The sales action finished on Friday with 271 head in the weekly sheep sale.
“Prime lambs sold from $160 to $221, ewes topped out at $166, and they were buyable from $151,” Clark said.
“Several lines of ewes with lambs at foot sold from $110 to $130 all counted to top off a fantastic week at the saleyards.”