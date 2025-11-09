Matawhero Saleyards hosted three successful sales last week ... a cattle fair and two sheep sales. Photo / Herald file

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Matawhero Saleyards hosted three successful sales last week ... a cattle fair and two sheep sales. Photo / Herald file

Stock agents have described prices at Gisborne’s Matawhero saleyards last week as “fantastic”, highlighted by the cattle fair held on Tuesday.

Just over 2000 head were yarded that day and prices for 2-year-old steers rocketed from $2500 up to $3000 for the top cuts.

“Medium sorts all sold above $2000, and the lighter end from $1720,” said Cody Clark of PGG Wrightson.

“The best of the yearling steers maxed out at $2300. Medium types sold from $1500, and the lighter end from $980.”

Clark said the 2-year-old heifers also sold well.