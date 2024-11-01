Advertisement
Cancer Society’s Marathon-in-a-Month under way

By Wynsley Wrigley
NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society fundraising and events co-ordinator Shay Podjursky says entries are still open for anyone wishing to participate in Cancer Society’s Marathon-in a-Month fundraiser which started on Friday. Participants can walk, run, cycle, swim, skip, whatever is preferred. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

Run, walk, bike, swim, skip … 1.4 kilometres a day.

That is the undemanding task for supporters of the Cancer Society’s national Marathon-in a-Month fundraiser, which began today.

Participants only need to cover an average of 1.4km a day through November to complete the marathon, but supporters can continue past the distance of 42.2 kilometres if they wish.

Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society fundraising and events coordinator Shay Podjursky has even provided a recommended route for Tairāwhiti walkers, runners, cyclists and even those who choose to skip their way to the “finish line”.

“Follow the boardwalk from Captain Morgans along to Kiwa Pools and back and you’ve just completed the first 1.4km of your marathon quest.”

Participants can accumulate kilometres throughout November and track their progress on the Strava app.

Funds raised in Gisborne from Marathon in a Month go directly to the Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society.

Funds raised nationally will ensure the 74 New Zealanders a day who are diagnosed with cancer will not go through it alone.

Register online at marathoninamonth.org.nz

