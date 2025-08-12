Students from Gisborne's Rāngai filmmaking school on location in Gray's Bush scenic reserve on Back Ormond Rd. Rangai has two teams registered for the 48Hours filmmaking competition.

Gizzy filmmakers get ready for Aotearoa’s wildest weekend of filmmaking – Vista Foundation 48Hours is back for 2025.

Seven teams have already registered from Gisborne, which is now grouped in the “Across Aotearoa” section with other regional centres and international entrants.

“It is not too late to register. We often get a lot of teams signing up in the last few days,“ 48Hours national operations manager Ness Patea said.

Fran Carney, from the Hawke’s Bay office, will be on site for the screening of the Tūranganui-a-Kiwa/Gisborne heat movies at the Odeon Multiplex on Saturday, September 13.

The Vista Foundation 48Hours is Aotearoa’s “biggest and boldest guerrilla filmmaking competition”, where teams across the motu have just one weekend to dream up, shoot and polish a short film.