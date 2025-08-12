Advertisement
Calling Gisborne filmmakers for 48Hours film challenge

Kim Parkinson
By
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Students from Gisborne's Rāngai filmmaking school on location in Gray's Bush scenic reserve on Back Ormond Rd. Rangai has two teams registered for the 48Hours filmmaking competition.

Gizzy filmmakers get ready for Aotearoa’s wildest weekend of filmmaking – Vista Foundation 48Hours is back for 2025.

Seven teams have already registered from Gisborne, which is now grouped in the “Across Aotearoa” section with other regional centres and international entrants.

“It is not too late to register. We often

