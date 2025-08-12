The rules are simple: no filming before the 7pm Friday start. From there, it’s 48 hours of caffeine, camera rolls and creative magic.
Each team is given a genre and a handful of surprise elements, a line, a prop, maybe a curious camera move, and off they go to make storytelling magic against the clock.
Films are screened in local heats soon after with the best moving on to the regional and national finals.
“There are prizes but the real win is to join a nationwide community of storytellers, all giving it a go together,” Patea said.
Now in its 22nd competition year, the competition has led to more than 10,000 short films being created.
It is described in a press release as “a wild and wonderful catalogue of cinematic grit and glory”.
“The kaupapa is to nurture creativity, grow long-term collaboration and build space for filmmakers to take risks and be bold,” Patea said.
Gisborne filmmaking school Rāngai has two teams registered, and a further “wildcard” team is preparing for the event.
Presented by the Vista Foundation, in association with Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga / New Zealand Film Commission, and backed by WingNut Films, The 48Hours is “a launchpad, a playground and a rite of passage for filmmakers at every level”.
Registration can be done on the 48Hours website.