Water Safety New Zealand and ACC have marked World Drowning Prevention Day with a call for the public to share stories about their experiences in, on, or around the water.

The theme for the global day, on July 25 this year, is “Your Story Can Save A Life”, to encourage people to speak openly about their experiences.

In the first six months of this year, 38 people across Aotearoa, including a person from Gisborne/Tairawhiti, drowned in preventable incidents according to Water Safety New Zealand, while 74 people lost their lives by drowning in 2024.

Last year was the lowest annual toll since 2018 and a 14% drop from the 10-year average.

Water Safety New Zealand interventions lead Esther Hone (Ngāpuhi) said in a statement that the reduction was encouraging, but the risks remained real.