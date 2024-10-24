HortNZ has called for applicants for its 2025 scholarship programme. Chief executive Kate Scott (pictured) says there will be 18 opportunities for students interested in the commercial fruit and vegetable industry.

Supporting the next generation of sector innovators and leaders is a focus of Horticulture New Zealand’s scholarship programme.

Applications are now being taken by HortNZ for its 2025 programme which features 18 funding opportunities for students with a special interest in the commercial fruit and vegetable industry.

Each year the organisation, which represents New Zealand’s more than 4500 commercial growers, including many in this area, offers a range of scholarships to students studying towards undergraduate or postgraduate degrees.

“There is a huge range of career opportunities in the sector – from agronomy to engineering, biosecurity to sales and marketing, policy and much more,” HortNZ chief executive Kate Scott said.

“Our previous scholars reflect that diversity of study topics and the careers they have gone on to enjoy,” she said.