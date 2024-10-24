Advertisement
Call for Horticulture NZ scholarship applications

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

HortNZ has called for applicants for its 2025 scholarship programme. Chief executive Kate Scott (pictured) says there will be 18 opportunities for students interested in the commercial fruit and vegetable industry.

Supporting the next generation of sector innovators and leaders is a focus of Horticulture New Zealand’s scholarship programme.

Applications are now being taken by HortNZ for its 2025 programme which features 18 funding opportunities for students with a special interest in the commercial fruit and vegetable industry.

Each year the organisation, which represents New Zealand’s more than 4500 commercial growers, including many in this area, offers a range of scholarships to students studying towards undergraduate or postgraduate degrees.

“There is a huge range of career opportunities in the sector – from agronomy to engineering, biosecurity to sales and marketing, policy and much more,” HortNZ chief executive Kate Scott said.

“Our previous scholars reflect that diversity of study topics and the careers they have gone on to enjoy,” she said.

“We’re focused on our goal of doubling the farmgate value of production by 2035 in a way that improves prosperity for our people and protects our environment.

“Our scholarship programme recognises and supports the highly skilled, highly motivated young leaders who will be critical to achieving the sector’s ambitious targets.”

Two postgraduate scholarships, each worth $10,000, are available nationally for the 2025 academic year.

“These focus on students undertaking postgraduate study in New Zealand and tackling challenges critical to the horticulture industry’s future success.”

The Horticulture New Zealand Postgraduate Scholarship is awarded to a student undertaking postgraduate study in horticulture or a related field.

The New Zealand Fruitgrowers Charitable Trust Postgraduate Scholarship is for a student undertaking study specifically related to the fruit industry.

Thirteen HortNZ Undergraduate Scholarships, worth $1500 each, are provided to enable successful applicants to attend the 2025 Horticulture Conference.

Nine of these will be awarded to applicants from New Zealand’s major growing regions – Northland; Auckland/Waikato; Bay of Plenty; Gisborne; Hawke’s Bay; Lower North Island; Tasman, including Nelson, Marlborough and the West Coast, Canterbury; and Otago and Southland.

The remaining four will be awarded nationally.

Three Horticentre Trust Scholarships valued at $4500 will also be awarded.

“Applicants must be a tertiary student studying towards an undergraduate degree or diploma in any discipline and be able to demonstrate their intent to support the New Zealand fruit and vegetable industry post study,” Scott said.

Applications for all of the scholarships close on December 1 at 11pm.

For further details or to apply, go to www.hortnz.co.nz/people-jobs-and-labour/scholarships/

