All aboard...it was a boys' day out for these students who took part in a mentoring and sailing programme on the Tairāwhiti waka hourua - a collaboration between the Aurora Education Foundation and Tairāwhiti Voyaging Trust. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

All aboard...it was a boys' day out for these students who took part in a mentoring and sailing programme on the Tairāwhiti waka hourua - a collaboration between the Aurora Education Foundation and Tairāwhiti Voyaging Trust. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

An Aurora Education Foundation mentoring programme for boys gave a group of 19 students a “cool” experience aboard the Tairāwhiti waka hourua.

The programme, run in collaboration with Tairāwhiti Voyaging Trust, was designed to give the boys a positive experience led by male role models - getting them out of the classroom and on to Tūranganui-a-Kiwa Poverty Bay.

While onboard, they learned about the waka’s kaupapa and the history of local landmarks like Titirangi and Te Maro sculpture.

“We wanted the boys to get out of the classroom and to have an experience they will always remember,” Aurora director Sunny Bush said.

“It’s all about setting them on a pathway to becoming fine, caring young men, which is particularly important at that pre-adolescent stage.”