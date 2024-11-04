Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / News

Boys’ sailing adventure: Aurora programme sets course for young voyagers

By Kim Parkinson
Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

All aboard...it was a boys' day out for these students who took part in a mentoring and sailing programme on the Tairāwhiti waka hourua - a collaboration between the Aurora Education Foundation and Tairāwhiti Voyaging Trust. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

All aboard...it was a boys' day out for these students who took part in a mentoring and sailing programme on the Tairāwhiti waka hourua - a collaboration between the Aurora Education Foundation and Tairāwhiti Voyaging Trust. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

An Aurora Education Foundation mentoring programme for boys gave a group of 19 students a “cool” experience aboard the Tairāwhiti waka hourua.

The programme, run in collaboration with Tairāwhiti Voyaging Trust, was designed to give the boys a positive experience led by male role models - getting them out of the classroom and on to Tūranganui-a-Kiwa Poverty Bay.

While onboard, they learned about the waka’s kaupapa and the history of local landmarks like Titirangi and Te Maro sculpture.

“We wanted the boys to get out of the classroom and to have an experience they will always remember,” Aurora director Sunny Bush said.

“It’s all about setting them on a pathway to becoming fine, caring young men, which is particularly important at that pre-adolescent stage.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The boys aged 10 to 13, came from 12 schools.

Ranginui Banks, from Te Karaka Area School, said he enjoyed it a lot. He loved being out in the bay and the feeling of the waves hitting the waka.

Harry Newman from Mōtu School said it had been a “cool experience”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It was cool to see the shore from a different angle and to go past the port and see the logging operation there.”

Another student said he enjoyed learning about how different ropes were used for different jobs and how everything onboard was done manually.

Aiden Nielson from Sonrise Christian School, kaumoana (crew member) Jay Love and Henarae Crosswell from Whāngārā School hold the hoe on the Tairāwhiti waka hourua. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell
Aiden Nielson from Sonrise Christian School, kaumoana (crew member) Jay Love and Henarae Crosswell from Whāngārā School hold the hoe on the Tairāwhiti waka hourua. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

Crew member Ngahuia Mita said it was a good introduction to the kaupapa around the waka hourua and voyaging.

It gave the boys a first-hand taste of sailing which could lead to becoming part of the volunteer crew further down the track.

The Tairāwhiti waka hourua will provide education and community day sails up to December, working with schools and community groups.

The trust is also developing new shore-based workshops where participants can learn more about the history of the waka and Tūranganui-a-Kiwa.


Teatarau Totoro gives the boys' mentoring programme on the Tairāwhiti waka hourua two thumbs up. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell
Teatarau Totoro gives the boys' mentoring programme on the Tairāwhiti waka hourua two thumbs up. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell
Steve Sawyer, a supporter of the Aurora boys' mentoring programme, watches as Central School students Tawhi Huhu and Ra Hayne secure their life jackets. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell
Steve Sawyer, a supporter of the Aurora boys' mentoring programme, watches as Central School students Tawhi Huhu and Ra Hayne secure their life jackets. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell
Time for a cuppa...Damian Hovell from Riverdale School and Jai Broughton from Mangapapa School. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell
Time for a cuppa...Damian Hovell from Riverdale School and Jai Broughton from Mangapapa School. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell
Learning the ropes...young sailors were taught practical sailing skills on Tairāwhiti waka hourua during the boys' programme. Tairāwhiti Voyaging Trust photo
Learning the ropes...young sailors were taught practical sailing skills on Tairāwhiti waka hourua during the boys' programme. Tairāwhiti Voyaging Trust photo
Tairāwhiti waka hourua at full sail in Tūranganui-a-Kiwa/Poverty Bay. Tairāwhiti Voyaging Trust
Tairāwhiti waka hourua at full sail in Tūranganui-a-Kiwa/Poverty Bay. Tairāwhiti Voyaging Trust
Save

Latest from News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from News