Black Fern Kaipo Olsen-Baker cleared of serious injury, sends her ‘special love’

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Black Ferns forward Kaipo Olsen-Baker is tackled by Anne Fernandez de Corres of Spain during a Women's Rugby World Cup Pool C match at the York Community Stadium. Olsen-Baker, on her World Cup debut, was stretchered off with an ankle injury early in the second half. She was later cleared of a fracture and is remaining with the team. Photo / Getty Images

Gisborne-raised Black Fern Kaipo Olsen-Baker is relieved her Women’s Rugby World Cup is not over after being injured in the tournament opener.

Speaking to the Gisborne Herald through her mother Gabe, Olsen-Baker confirmed she had been cleared of serious injury and would remain at the World Cup in England.

