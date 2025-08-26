Black Ferns forward Kaipo Olsen-Baker is tackled by Anne Fernandez de Corres of Spain during a Women's Rugby World Cup Pool C match at the York Community Stadium. Olsen-Baker, on her World Cup debut, was stretchered off with an ankle injury early in the second half. She was later cleared of a fracture and is remaining with the team. Photo / Getty Images
Gisborne-raised Black Fern Kaipo Olsen-Baker is relieved her Women’s Rugby World Cup is not over after being injured in the tournament opener.
Speaking to the Gisborne Herald through her mother Gabe, Olsen-Baker confirmed she had been cleared of serious injury and would remain at the World Cup in England.
The replacement loose forward, making a run from inside the New Zealand 22 during Monday’s pool match against Spain, was stretchered off the field with a suspected broken ankle.
She had been on the field for 14 minutes.
Olsen-Baker said she wanted to send “her special love” to her nanny and papa who got up early on Monday morning to watch the match.