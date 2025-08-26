She was also thankful for the prayers and messages of support from the Coast.

Olsen-Baker left the field in tears and her teammates were equally distraught at the thought her World Cup may have ended with the first Black Ferns match.

That emotion was probably intensified as Olsen-Baker missed the victorious 2022 home Rugby World Cup because of a training injury.

The loose forward would continue to undergo further evaluation on her return-to-play timeline, NZ Rugby said.

The 2024 Black Ferns Player of the Year is one of the most physical ball runners in the side and would be missed against stronger opposition such as Canada, France and title favourites England.

Olsen-Baker, who has 25 test caps, was born and raised in Gisborne although her family originates from Rangitukia on the East Coast.

She attended Awapuni School and Gisborne Intermediate School with her high school years at Gisborne Girls’ High and Manukura School in Palmerston North.

The other Gisborne-raised Black Fern, Renee Holmes, landed seven conversions from eight attempts against Spain.

Goal-kicking has been a weakness in the Black Ferns this year with rising young star Braxton Sorensen-McGee preferred ahead of Holmes at fullback when fit.

Sorensen-McGee played on the wing against Spain.

Fullback Renee Holmes sets up for a conversion attempt for the Black Ferns against Spain at the Women’s Rugby World Cup. Holmes converted seven of the Black Ferns’ eight tries in a 54-8 victory. Photo / Getty Images

Holmes has played 25 times for the Black Ferns, including the last World Cup final, and has scored 169 points, including five tries.

She was educated at Mangapapa School, Gisborne Intermediate, Lytton High School and Gisborne Girls’ High School, and represented NZ at age-grade level in taekwondo, football and ultimate frisbee.

Two other Black Ferns were also injured in the Spain match played in York - outside backs Ayesha Leti-I’iga (ankle) and Amy du Plessis (shoulder).

They are awaiting additional assessment.

The three injured players will remain with the Black Ferns who move on to Exeter to play Japan at 1am on Monday (NZ time).

The Black Ferns’ other pool match is against Ireland in Brighton on Monday, September 8.

The tournament favourites are England, who have been undefeated for nearly three years since losing to New Zealand at the last World Cup final.

Of England’s seven losses at the World Cup, six have been to NZ - five of those in finals.

The Black Ferns have won six of the nine World Cups to date.

The 2025 final at Twickenham on September 27 is sold out, meaning the 82,000-capacity crowd will be a record for a women’s match.