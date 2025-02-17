Maloni Lauti (left) and the 153-kilogram bigeye tuna that won him the $10,000 first prize for heaviest marlin or tuna at the Gisborne Hunting & Fishing Marlin and Tuna Hunt. Lauti caught it off his brother and skipper Mahe Lauti's boat Hahau. From left, Maloni, his sons Mahe Jr and Foni, Pauli Ma'afu and Mahe.
A potential New Zealand record 153-kilogram bigeye tuna was the star of what was hailed as “a boomer” of a Marlin and Tuna Hunt tournament despite the final day being cancelled due to the weather.
Gisborne Tatapouri Sports Fishing Club president Roger Faber rated the 2025 Gisborne Hunting & Fishing-sponsored competition one of the best ever.
About 50 yellowfin tuna were caught over the three days of competition, along with three bigeye tuna, six broadbill, 11 marlin and a mahi mahi - which is a rarity in Tairāwhiti waters, three short-billed spearfish and a club record 12.6kg skipjack tuna.
A number of the marlin and broadbill were tagged and released while other marlin weighed in did not meet the 90kg minimum requirement.
“It was a boomer of a contest, unreal, as good as any in New Zealand,” Faber said.
Tuna weights are doubled in the contest to decide the major prize, so Lauti’s fish had an impressive adjusted weight of 306kg.
The heaviest broadbill - at 113.8kg - was caught by Grace Roddick from the boat Mistress.
Danny Angland’s 99kg striped marlin, caught on Thursday from the boat Outcast, was the heaviest marlin weighed in while David Bicknell reeled in the heaviest yellowfin tuna - a 39.15kg fish from the boat Wahoo.
The other $10,000 prize - a lucky draw for a tagged and released marlin or broadbill - was won by Josh Whitley on the boat Acruz for his broadbill.
“It was a very successful three good days of fishing,” Faber said.
“Unfortunately we could not run it on our final scheduled day [Sunday] due to the strong winds, but it was right up there with the best marlin and tuna hunts of the past.”
The tournament featured 300 anglers on 91 boats.
Results -
Marlin or tuna: Maloni Lauti, off the boat Hahau, bigeye tuna, 153kg (weight doubled to 306kg), 1st; David Parker, Belligerence, bigeye tuna, 97.8kg (195.5), 2nd; Jenny Richardson, Belligerence, bigeye tuna, 89.4kg (178.8), 3rd; Grace Roddick, Mistress, broadbill, 113.8, 4th; Dan Angland, Outcast, striped marlin, 99kg, 5th; Gary Cunningham, Hook Sea, striped marlin, 98.2kg, 6th; Jake Rosie, Stein Time, striped marlin, 94.6kg, 7th; David Bicknell, Wahoo, yellowfin tuna, 39.15kg (78.3), 8th; Sarah Lincoln, Old Girl, yellowfin tuna, 32.45kg (64.9), 9th; Scotty Ross, Black Knight, yellowfin tuna, 32.05kg (64.1), 10th.
Seven striped marlin or broadbill were tagged and released.