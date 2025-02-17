“One of the bigeyes landed and weighed won the $10,000 prize for the heaviest tuna or marlin, weighing in at a whopping 153 kilograms - a club record and potential New Zealand record,” Faber said.

It was caught by Maloni Lauti from the boat Hahau on Saturday while fishing outside the Penguins area, about 20 nautical miles out from Whāngārā.

David Parker and Jenny Richardson landed the other two bigeyes - 97.8 and 89.4kg - fishing from the boat Belligerence.

Tuna weights are doubled in the contest to decide the major prize, so Lauti’s fish had an impressive adjusted weight of 306kg.

The heaviest broadbill - at 113.8kg - was caught by Grace Roddick from the boat Mistress.

Grace Roddick, fishing from Mistress, caught the biggest of the broadbill weighed in - a 113.8kg beauty. She is pictured with her dad Dave (on right) and skipper Beau Candy.

Danny Angland’s 99kg striped marlin, caught on Thursday from the boat Outcast, was the heaviest marlin weighed in while David Bicknell reeled in the heaviest yellowfin tuna - a 39.15kg fish from the boat Wahoo.

The other $10,000 prize - a lucky draw for a tagged and released marlin or broadbill - was won by Josh Whitley on the boat Acruz for his broadbill.

“It was a very successful three good days of fishing,” Faber said.

Chris Arcus, fishing from Gizzy Gold, landed a 16.2kg mahimahi, which is a rarity in Tairāwhiti waters. Arcus also reeled in the third heaviest albacore of the tournament.

“Unfortunately we could not run it on our final scheduled day [Sunday] due to the strong winds, but it was right up there with the best marlin and tuna hunts of the past.”

The tournament featured 300 anglers on 91 boats.

Ross, Jenny and Riley Richardson after Jenny weighed in an 89.4kg bigeye tuna off the boat Belligerence. The remarks on the board say "25 weeks pregnant".

Results -

Marlin or tuna: Maloni Lauti, off the boat Hahau, bigeye tuna, 153kg (weight doubled to 306kg), 1st; David Parker, Belligerence, bigeye tuna, 97.8kg (195.5), 2nd; Jenny Richardson, Belligerence, bigeye tuna, 89.4kg (178.8), 3rd; Grace Roddick, Mistress, broadbill, 113.8, 4th; Dan Angland, Outcast, striped marlin, 99kg, 5th; Gary Cunningham, Hook Sea, striped marlin, 98.2kg, 6th; Jake Rosie, Stein Time, striped marlin, 94.6kg, 7th; David Bicknell, Wahoo, yellowfin tuna, 39.15kg (78.3), 8th; Sarah Lincoln, Old Girl, yellowfin tuna, 32.45kg (64.9), 9th; Scotty Ross, Black Knight, yellowfin tuna, 32.05kg (64.1), 10th.

Seven striped marlin or broadbill were tagged and released.

Top three in other categories - Skipjack tuna: Grant Gordon, Surfit, 12.5kg, 1st; Alexander Meredith, Wetter The Better, 7.09kg, 2nd; Richard Harris, Sirrah Magic, 6.825kg, 3rd.

Albacore: Bill Blackmore, Malika, 19.51kg, 1st; Tom Daulton, Reel Time, 18.94kg, 2nd; Chris Arcus, Gizzy Gold, 17.275kg, 3rd.

Spearfish: Mike Claridge, Obsession, 34.65kg, 1st; Shane Leach, Just 1 More, 28.6kg, 2nd; Scott Ross, Black Knight, 16.4kg, 3.

Kingfish: Aaron MacGillivray, Reel Hard, 24.95kg, 1st; Kesomi Lauti, Hahau, 17.255kg, 2nd; Sara Murray, In Too Deep, 16.35kg, 3rd.

Junior (up to 16 years): Harry Donaldson, Pakaru, yellowfin tuna, 30.7kg, 1st; Foni Lauti, Hahau, yellowfin tuna, 25.6, 2nd; Casey Moffitt, Fin Finder, albacore, 13.11kg, 3rd.