“Her bones might be here, but her spirit is in a better place.”
Kawai’s car was found with the keys in the ignition at the Tolaga Bay Wharf carpark on October 13 – three days after she went missing.
Photographs showed the car had been moved between parking spots in the carpark in the days after her disappearance.
Search and Rescue, police, Tolaga Bay Surf Life Saving Club, the Character Roofing emergency callout lifesaving squad and other volunteers using various equipment, including inflatable rescue boats and a fixed-wing aircraft, began a search supported by Kaiwai’s whānau.
Searchers combed the shoreline and the waters around the wharf without success.
Kaiwai’s cousin Jonique Oli-Alainu’uese has previously said that while Kaiwai had mental health issues, friends and whānau were adamant she died from foul play and did not take her own life.