Aurora Foundation’s Pastel Tides workshop nurtures young Gisborne artists

Kim Parkinson
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
Asha Hughes and Akelah Mackey-Gilroy from Makauri School with pictures they drew at The Aurora Education Foundation art workshop on Wednesday. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

Inspired by the beachfront location at Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, 31 students used oil pastels to create colourful artworks in a workshop provided by The Aurora Education Foundation on Wednesday.

It was fitting an ocean theme dominated the pictures at the aptly titled Pastel Tides workshop. The young

