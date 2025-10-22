Asha Hughes and Akelah Mackey-Gilroy from Makauri School with pictures they drew at The Aurora Education Foundation art workshop on Wednesday. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell
Inspired by the beachfront location at Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, 31 students used oil pastels to create colourful artworks in a workshop provided by The Aurora Education Foundation on Wednesday.
It was fitting an ocean theme dominated the pictures at the aptly titled Pastel Tides workshop. The youngartists, ranging in age from 6 to 9 years, drew all sorts of mainly ocean-related things ... from dolphins to waka.
Art tutor and workshop facilitator Jo Cringle said the children were selected because they were talented at art and enjoyed the subject.
Cringle taught them various techniques using oil pastels such as blending, colour mixing, stippling and sgraffito – where a sharp object is used to scrape into the pastel.
This was the youngest cohort to take part in The Aurora Foundation art programme and it was such a success that they are definitely going to do it again next year.
“In the evaluation session afterwards, all of the students said they would love to come back and do more art, so that was encouraging,” Bush said.
An upcoming boys’ mentoring workshop will involve a small group going out on the ocean on the Tairāwhiti waka hourua. Boys seen as benefiting from such an experience will be put forward by their schools to attend.
Bush and her team are already planning their 2026 programme with funding provided by the Ministry of Education.