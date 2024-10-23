Gisborne artist Chrissy Morrell will have an exhibition at her Wainui home from this Saturday.

At the bottom of a garden in a brightly painted orange studio in Wainui, a collection of Chrissy Morrell’s artwork is ready to be displayed in her exhibition Four Seasons.

The prolific output, featuring a variety of landscapes and colourful abstracts in oil and gauche, is the result of dedicated painting time since she retired in 2022.

It also shows her versatility in terms of style and the handiwork of husband John in the meticulous framing.

“I get bored so like to keep evolving in terms of my style,” Morrell says. “I can be very focused, too, and work really hard, but then I mightn’t pick up a paint brush for a year.”

Morrell, who worked in administration at Gisborne Hospital for around 20 years, has always painted.