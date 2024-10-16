NZ/DC brings AC/DC’s explosive energy to Gisborne with a full tribute show at Smash Palace. 34 Banks St, Awapuni.

Show Me Shorts Aotearoa - Ka Awatea. A collection of seven homegrown short films. 7pm. The Dome Cinema, 38 Childers Rd.

Titirangi Mt Everest Challenge. Register with Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti. Sign up with a group or as an individual and track your progress with 68 climbs the equivalent of climbing Mt Everest. Titirangi, Kaiti Hill, Kaiti.

Sunday, October 20

Sunrise yoga 6.45am at Tatapouri Bay Oceanside Accommodation. 516 Whangara Rd, Makorori.

Line dancing with the Rhythm n Lines folks 3pm – 5pm. A social club for beginners through to experienced dancers. Smash Palace. Banks St, Awapuni.

Coming up

Thursday, October 24

About Dementia is a non-clinical presentation for people wanting to learn more about the disease. 10am-12pm, Alzheimers Building, Gate 2, Gisborne Hospital. $10 registration fee. Registrations essential: phone 867 0752 or email: Gisborne.alzheimers@gmail.com.

Friday, October 27

Wine and art evening when Wrights launches its Méthode Traditionnelle Blanc de Noir Pinot Rosé featuring artwork by Jodi Scandrett, 6pm-8pm, Wrights Vineyard & Winery, 1093 Wharerata Rd, Manutuke.

Saturday, October 26

The Longline Classic: Music festival featuring Tiki Taane, Daily J, Che Fu, DJ Messe, Casual Healing and more at the Soundshell, Gisborne.

Live music with two bands, gourmet pizzas, Ice-cream Bros - a family-friendly event at Wrights Vineyard and Winery, 11am-5pm. 1093 Wharerata Rd, Manutuke.

A new art exhibition by Wainui artist Chrissy Morrell featuring paintings in oils and gauche at her home studio. 35 Murphy Rd, Wainui.

Sunday, October 27

First Light Wine & Food Festival: TW Wines and Matawhero Winery bring the wine and food festival to one event at TW Wines with live music and gourmet food vendors. 1121 Back Ormond Rd, 12pm to 7pm shuttle buses from 14 Ormond Rd (outside CSL Security) to TW Wines are available on the half-hour.

Regular events

Mondays:

• 500 Card Club. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 1-4pm, $3, ph Tony 863 3468.

• Fun Dancing Gisborne – Modern Sequence and Social Ballroom. St Andrew’s Church Hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30-9.30pm, $7, ph Kev or Isabel 867 0074 or 021 181 2414.

Tuesdays:

• Sun City Spinners. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 9am-11.30am, fees apply. Ph Dale 867 5083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz.

• He Kākano: Little Seeds. A fun singalong and read for under 2-year-olds. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30-7.30pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Hāpu Māmā Aqua Class. Focuses on keeping the mum-to-be comfortably active while their puku and pēpi are supported by the water. Kiwa Pools, 45 Centennial Marine Drive, Awapuni, at 6.30pm-7.15pm.

Wednesdays:

• Croquet: The Barry Memorial Croquet Club summer season of twilight croquet. 4pm start. Equipment and coaching available $3 for non-members. 530 Aberdeen Rd.

• Badminton: Three age groups of badminton; Kiwi Shots (Years 3-6) 3.30pm-4.30pm; Mid Shots (Years 7-8) 4.30pm-5.30pm; Hot Shots (Years 9-13) 5.45-7.15pm – at the Badminton Centre, 154 Roebuck Rd. $10.

• Mainly Music: A fun music group for preschoolers. St Andrew’s Church Community Centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/family, ph Trish 867 2789 or 868 5513.

• Fifties Forward: Low-impact aerobics class. YMCA Stadium, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am, $2.

• Gisborne Concert Band: 6.30pm-8pm, The Bandroom, 200 Childers Rd. If you play brass, woodwind or percussion come and join. New musicians welcome, just drop in.

Thursdays:

• Te Pihinga/Little Sprouts: Fun singalong and read for 2- to 5-year-olds. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6-8pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice – social, modern and sequence dancing: Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30-9.30pm, $5, ph Pat 021 049 7148.

Fridays:

• Friday Stairs Workout: Lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill 5.55am, workout 6-6.40am.

• Te Aka Rangatahi/The Teen Vine. Anime Club or King of the Board. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 3.30-5pm, free.

Saturdays:

• Gisborne parkrun. Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, 280E Grey St, 7.45-10am. Register: parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/.

• Tairāwhiti Coffin Club. BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am-10am. Details: tairawhiticc@gmail.com

• Gisborne Farmers’ Market. Cnr Stout and Fitzherbert Sts, 9.30am-12.30pm.

• Tennis for all. Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2-4pm, ph 862 5741 or 862 5856.

Sundays:

• Gisborne Walkers Club. 8am. Text 027 890 2224 for where to meet.

Saturdays and Sundays:

• East Coast Museum of Technology (ECMoT), 67 Main Rd, Makaraka, 10am-4pm, $10 adults, $5 seniors, $2 school children, under 5s free. See Facebook or ecmot.org.nz/

• Lions Express Train rides. Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Drive, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Each week:

• Mahjong Club (Mon and Thurs). Gisborne Town & Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Inquiries ph Margaret 863 0144.

• Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs and Sat). Cnr Parkinson & Innes Sts, Sat 9am-3pm; Tues and Thurs 9am-2pm. Details: ph/text 022 465 0396.

• Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues and Sun). Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am-3pm, $5 adults, under-12s free.

Fortnightly:

• Gisborne Country Music Club (1st and 3rd Sundays). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 children, ph Flo 867 7637, 027 494 6979 or flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz.

• Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd and 4th Saturdays and last Thursday). Green shed opposite the Enterprise Pool carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am to about 12pm. Inquiries ph Bill 027 450 7719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com.

Monthly:

• Gizzy Monthly Market (1st Saturday). Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm (weather permitting).

• Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (1st Sunday). Behind the Courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30-11am.

• Crop Swap (1st Sunday). Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School carpark, 137 Main Rd, Makaraka, 2-3pm.

• Irish Music Session (1st Sunday). The Rivers, corner Gladstone Rd and Reads Quay, 4pm-6pm, ph Marty 021 055 7685.

• Gisborne Floral Art Club (1st Monday). Waverley St Hall, Elgin, 9.30-11.30am. (3rd Wednesday) Kahutia Bowling Club, 7pm.

• Poverty Bay Blues Night (1st Tuesday). Dome Cinema, PBC, 38 Childers Rd, 6pm doors, 7pm gig, $10 door sales, Poverty Bay Blues Club members free, R18.

• Ulysses Motorcycle Club (1st Tuesday). Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm, ph Chris 027 460 2430.

• Gisborne Friendship Group – formerly the Gisborne Combined Club (1st Wednesday). For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5 incl morning tea. Register: Noelene ph 868 4473 or Dianne ph 867 4294.

• U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday). Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $2 at door, ph Diane 027 444 1073.

• Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (1st Friday). CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, ph Moira 027 457 6923.

• Prostate Support Group (2nd Tuesday). Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm, inquiries ph 021 063 4515.

• The Country Garden Club (2nd Tuesday). Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2, ph Katrine 867 2427.

• Gisborne Proactive Club (3rd Wednesday). Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting, ph Malcolm 867 2591, or 027 240 2590.

• Gisborne Camera Club (3rd Thursday). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details: gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com.

• Gisborne Sceptic Group (3rd Sunday), 11am. For details/venue ph 867 3715 or 867 7122.

• Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (4th Tuesday). Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, Makaraka, 2pm.

• First City Toastmasters. Become a confident speaker and leader (1st and 3rd Tuesday). Adult Literacy Rooms, 1st Floor, 100 Grey St, Gisborne, 6.15. Ph Helen 022 1945671.

