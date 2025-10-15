Advertisement
Gisborne Herald

A&P Show, live music and exhibitions on in Tairāwhiti Gisborne this weekend

Gisborne Herald
10 mins to read

The rides are always a highlight for the kids at the Poverty Bay A&P Show which celebrates 150 years this weekend. Photo / Liam Clayton

FRIDAY

Love Your Blood: An exhibition by Steph Mary Barnett featuring installations, animations and paintings. 24 Saleyards Rd, Matawhero. From 5.30pm.

Live Nations presents Tom Sainsbury – Lessons Not Learnt. 7.30pm. War Memorial Theatre, 159 Bright St.

Show Me Shorts, Film Festival: The 20th anniversary of the Show Me Shorts

