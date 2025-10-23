“This exhibition replaces our earlier one focused on the Taruheru River. But as an integral part of our entity, we have retained and shifted the Taruheru photographs into our foyer, with two donated paintings of the river by Graeme Mudge and Peter Ferguson.
“This makes for a full centre of images about us here in Gisborne Tairāwhiti,“ Gundry said.
“Fellow member Marty Reynolds and I will also be leading another of our free guided tours of the lower Taruheru on Saturday.
“Not much walking is involved, but there is a lot to talk about within a short space about early Māori use of the river and European settlement.
“The tour takes about an hour or so and is held on the last Saturday of each month.”
The A&P Show exhibition will be open from 10.30am Saturday and the Taruheru tour starts from the Centre for Heritage (the former Plunket Building in Palmerston Rd near the Peel Street Bridge), at 11am.
The exhibition will be open on Saturdays from 10.30am until 2.30pm until early December.