Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

A&P Show history on display at Heritage Tairāwhiti exhibition in Gisborne

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

A large crowd turned out to enjoy the Poverty Bay A&P Show in 1979. An exhibition of show photographs is running at Heritage Tairawhiti's Centre for Heritage.

A large crowd turned out to enjoy the Poverty Bay A&P Show in 1979. An exhibition of show photographs is running at Heritage Tairawhiti's Centre for Heritage.

The Poverty Bay A&P Show might be over but there’s still a chance to reminisce through an exhibition of photographs at the Centre for Heritage on Saturday.

The exhibition features images from William Crawford, the Gisborne Herald photographers and Stephen Jones, whose work all contributed to the more than 600

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save