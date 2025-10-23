A large crowd turned out to enjoy the Poverty Bay A&P Show in 1979. An exhibition of show photographs is running at Heritage Tairawhiti's Centre for Heritage.

The Poverty Bay A&P Show might be over but there’s still a chance to reminisce through an exhibition of photographs at the Centre for Heritage on Saturday.

The exhibition features images from William Crawford, the Gisborne Herald photographers and Stephen Jones, whose work all contributed to the more than 600 selected for a just-published, 150-year history of the Poverty Bay A&P Association.

Titled Where Town Meets Country, the history was written and produced by historian Sheridan Gundry with former Gisborne Herald chief reporter and now Gisborne district councillor Debbie Gregory providing modern interviews of prominent show contributors.

A young girl looks down at the crowd attending the 1966 Poverty Bay A&P Show.

Gundry, also the deputy chair of Heritage Tairāwhiti, said she and former museum director Mike Spedding chose and installed the small selection as a taster for the book, available for sale at the A&P Showgrounds office.