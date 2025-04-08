The documents outline plans to plant 579.7ha with pinus radiata on Matahiia, and 285.8ha on Katoa this year.

Ingleby Farms and Forests put four properties they own in New Zealand, including Matahiia Station and Katoa Station, up for sale last year by tender.

The Gisborne Herald understands the East Coast properties were not sold.

The Ingleby Farms Australasian office has been approached for comment.

The Gisborne Herald has asked Ingleby Farms and Forests for clarification on how much the planned planting will impact sheep and beef farming on the properties and whether or not the sheep and beef operations on the stations would continue.

The documentation for the process indicates afforestation is planned in green, yellow and orange zones for the Katoa and Matahiia forests.

“Matahiia and Katoa Afforestation is an ambitious and transformative initiative aimed at revitalising and expanding forested areas across diverse landscapes,” the company stated in its supporting documents.

“These projects are rooted in the principles of sustainability, environmental stewardship, and community engagement, with the overarching goal of mitigating climate change, enhancing biodiversity, and fostering ecological resilience.”

The company’s supporting documents concluded that “Matahiia and Katoa Afforestation represents a holistic approach to environmental conservation and sustainable development”.

“By fostering new forests and restoring degraded ones, the initiative aims to create a legacy of ecological resilience, climate mitigation, and community empowerment.”

The document stated that successful implementation of the afforestation would “serve as a model for future afforestation projects worldwide, demonstrating that with concerted effort and commitment, it is possible to nurture nature and secure a sustainable future for generations to come”.

The company proposed to start planting on May 12 and continue until August 30.

Over the last three years, more than 8000ha of farmland has been converted to forestry in the Gisborne district, including this most recent application.

The 5000ha Huiarua Station and 1200ha Matanui Station on the East Coast were sold for conversion to forestry after Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval was granted in mid-2022.

“Also, Matahiia Station has a large amount of flat land that simply should not be put into forestry,” Williams said.

“It should be used for food production.”

Matahiia has previously wintered 14,500 sheep and cattle stock units, while Katoa Station has a stock-carrying capacity of 4400 head.

The Ingleby Company purchased both properties in 2007.

The Rausing family, from the UK, farming as the Ingleby Company, have been long-term owners of a range of farming properties across the world.

They have been described as one of Britain’s wealthiest families.