Opinion
Gisborne Herald

Annie Crummer’s soaring vocals a treat in Tairāwhiti show

Opinion by
Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Annie Crummer accompanied with a kapa haka group, performed at the War Memorial Theatre, on Sunday, September 28. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

REVIEW

Veteran New Zealand musician Annie Crummer shared the love with Tairāwhiti when she and her father Rarotongan crooner Papa Will Crummer performed two shows on Saturday and Sunday as part of the Te Tairāwhiti Art Festival.

Crummer began the matinee Sunday show with the anthemic Language, from her

