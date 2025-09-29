The band ably followed the song up with another Kiwi classic: You Oughta Be In Love, performed with fine back-up harmonies.

She then explained the background to another of her songs, Here Come the Gods, co-written by Neil Finn from her 1996 album, Seventh Wave.

She joked that it was from Finn’s “rubbish bin”, and when he wrote it, he could only hear reo, rather than English for the song and this was helped by Rarotongan reo from Crummer’s mother, Tangi.

The song’s performance evoked a Pacific feel with ukulele and its soaring vocals.

She also did a great rendition of her song See What Love Can Do, also from her album Language and performed with the New Zealand band Herbs.

From there, they played a rendition of the song Poi E, originally by the Pātea Māori Club and written by the late Dalvanius Prime and the late Ngoi Pēwhairangi, of Tokomaru Bay.

After all this, most of the band moved off stage and 85-year-old Papa Will Crummer, the man who Crummer said “taught her everything about music” walked on stage.

They played a range of songs with Papa at front and centre performing vocals in English and Rarotongan reo, with songs where the audience sang along.

The highlight of his section was undoubtedly a performance of I Left My Heart in San Francisco, this time changed to I Left My Heart in Rarotonga.

Annie noted that the song, as famously performed by Tony Bennett, was about a cable car in San Francisco, of which there were none in Rarotonga.

Papa Will’s singing was evocative of the Pacific, and he brought the islands to Gisborne, also accompanied by Annie playing a drum and a Selina Patia on ukulele.

The show then moved to its two final songs - For Today, the 1985 hit by Netherworld Dancing Toys, which featured Crummer on vocals when she was still a teenager and set off her long Aotearoa music career.

She closed the show with another of her favourites, Melting Pot, which she had performed when she was with her band When The Cat’s Away - a song about a melting pot of cultures.

It was a fitting ending for the show which celebrated culture and was a fine way to spend a Sunday afternoon in Tairāwhiti, soaking in Pacific vibes and classic tracks from Crummer’s back catalogue - part of the great Kiwi songbook.