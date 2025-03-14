All Blacks legends from the 1924 Invincibles George Nepia (second from left) and Maurice Brownlie (far right) met 1956 Springboks captain (from left) Basie Vivers and team coach and Springbok great Danie Craven when the tourists were in Gisborne to play Poverty Bay-East Coast.
The first Tairāwhiti rugby stars to grace the world stage emerged with the 1924 Invincibles.
It will be 100 years ago on Monday that the triumphant 1924-1925 All Blacks, including fullback Geoge Nepia and halfback Jimmy Mill, were feted as all-conquering warriors after the team sailed into Wellington.
The side have since been immortalised as the Invincibles, after winning all 32 matches in Britain, France and Canada.
The streets of the capital were packed with an adoring public as the players were driven to a Government luncheon.
In attendance were jubilant politicians, dignitaries, relatives, members of the 1888 Native team who played 107 matches around the world and members of the 1905 All Blacks, the side known as the Originals – the first All Blacks side to tour Britain and France, and victors in 31 of their 32 matches.
Nepia and Mill were only two stars among a galaxy of all-time All Black greats in the Invincibles, including Mark Nicholls, Bert Cooke and Maurice Brownlie.
Applications to attend Wellington’s formal welcoming function for the All Blacks suggested Nepia’s father had 25 wives, 16 brothers, nine fathers and more than 100 children, the Poverty Bay Herald reported on March 20.
Nepia’s actual father, Peta, was nevertheless able to make his first visit to Wellington and attend the All Blacks’ welcome, the article said.
After the All Blacks split up to go home, Nepia and Mill got a rousing reception at Nūhaka.
Mill travelled on to Gisborne and, as soon as he got out of the car, was “collared” by a man who asked him to play for Celtic.
The halfback was described by the Poverty Bay Herald as a quiet and unassuming fellow.
“His entry into Gisborne, like his mannerism, was just as quiet and unannounced – except for the enthusiastic gathering of rugbyites and hero worshippers.”
Mill’s “informal” welcoming function had numerous guest speakers representing Poverty Bay and East Coast rugby and cricket in addition to the deputy mayor.
Mill told his admirers that “although I represent Hawke’s Bay, I feel like I belong to Poverty Bay and am a Coaster”.
He departed for Tokomaru Bay, where he was born, the next morning.