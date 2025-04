The Albatros is busy on a month-long dredging contract at the port, moving material from the Wharf 7 area. Photo / Murray Robertson

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Albatros is busy on a month-long dredging contract at the port, moving material from the Wharf 7 area. Photo / Murray Robertson

Trailing suction dredge Albatros came back to Eastland Port last Wednesday to begin a month-long project to shift silt from the port area and harbour approaches.

The Albatros was last in Gisborne in September.

The Albatros dredge on a previous visit to Eastland Port. Photo / Liam Clayton

“The dredge started work in the harbour basin alongside Wharf 7 and 8,” Eastland Port chief executive Andrew Gaddum said.

“It will do the whole berth area and turning basin and then proceed out into the navigation channel.