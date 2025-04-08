Onenui Station at Mahia will showcase itself on Thursday in the second field day associated with the Ahuwhenua Trophy for excellence in Māori sheep and beef farming.

Onenui Station at Mahia will showcase itself on Thursday in the second field day associated with the Ahuwhenua Trophy for excellence in Māori sheep and beef farming.

Onenui Station at Mahia opens its gates to visitors on Thursday in the second field day associated with the prestigious Ahuwhenua Trophy competition for excellence in Māori sheep and beef farming.

The proprietors of Tawapata South, Onenui Station, on Mahia Peninsula and the Whangaroa Ngaiotonga Trust in Northland are the two finalists.

More than 200 people turned out last week to the field day at the farm of the Northland trust. It drew rural professionals, sponsors, Māori agribusiness leaders, farmers and whānau.

Trust co-chair Morris Pita said the day was everything they could have hoped for and more.

Ahuwhenua Trophy management committee Nukuhia Hadfield said it was a great field day enjoyed by all those who made the effort to go to see the farm.