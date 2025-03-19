Artist Lindy McLachlan has a new exhibition, titled A Pop of Pink, running at Matawhero Art Gallery. Photo / Kim Parkinson
Walking around the new exhibition by Lindy McLachlan at Matawhero Art Gallery is like exploring a vast and colourful garden.
Aptly called A Pop of Pink, the paintings feature garden scenes where the stars of the show are the flowers, which range from purple irises to the humble daisy.
McLachlan grew up in rural Raetihi near Mt Ruapehu and now lives in Pahiatua with husband Donald on a farm with a large and bountiful garden that provides the inspiration for a lot of her paintings.
She was invited to be the resident artist at last year’s Shepherdess Muster, a weekend festival for rural women, where she did an artscape. This involved creating a background of the Motu valley on a large canvas, which people were invited to paint themselves on, as small figurines.
This led to an introduction to Sally Gaddam, who invited her to exhibit at Matawhero Art Gallery.
McLachlan’s first exhibition was in 2023 at the Aratoi Wairarapa Museum of Art and History in Masterton where she sold every painting. She has also exhibited at ConArt Gallery - a purpose-built creative space near Aratoi.