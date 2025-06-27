Simmentals made up $1.313m of the overall $8.669m total, Herefords $584,000 and Angus $6.771m.

All studs involved enjoyed total clearances at their respective sales.

“After what can be described as a rough few years for our local rural communities, the high spirits of [East Coast Angus] Bull Week was a refreshing uplift,” PGG Wrightson genetics representative Emma Pollitt said.

“The mood was one of positivity and confidence in the sector, of which we are proud to be part.”

The highlights for Bull Week, which started last Sunday and ran to Wednesday, were the $156,000 New Zealand all-breed, all-time record price paid at the Cricklewood Angus at Nūhaka on Sunday, which was beaten 24 hours later by a $161,000 record-breaking purchase at Tangihau Angus.

The Tangihau average price of $24,880 for 48 bulls sold was the highest on-farm average in New Zealand this season.

It was marginally better than Cricklewood’s average of $24,357 across 13 bulls sold.

Turihaua Angus’s average of $19,569 for its 72 bulls was the third-highest.

“East Coast cattle never disappoint,” Pollitt said. “The loyal repeat buyers were out in force and they came into Bull Week expecting consistent quality across all sales.”

Long-time auctioneer Neville Clark said the district’s stud breeders had produced the right cattle and buyers responded.

“You’ve got to put good power and genetics into your herd,” Clark said. “It’s good to see that’s been recognised by these prices paid here this week.”

Pollitt said out-of-district Angus sales leading up to Bull Week were strong.

“So by way of an educated estimate, the Coast was going to follow suit, but what followed was phenomenal.

“This season was a massive mark of respect and encouragement for the studs here that have stuck to their knitting through some turbulent times. Bring on 2026.”