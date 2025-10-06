He gathered a team which included writer Kate Coughlan, former editor of NZ Life and Leisure, photographer Tessa Chrisp and art director Yolanta Woldendorp.

Together, they worked on the project for over 18 months.

Rough wanted to publish a book that was about “more than just houses”.

“It is not just a pretty picture book; it gives you ideas,” he said.

The front of the book is divided into sections, including lighting, textures, colour, styling and natural light and air.

In the introduction, Coughlan writes, “a nourishing home imbues its inhabitants and guests with a sense of place and of belonging somewhere that is human in scale. These affect our deepest instincts, whether we are aware of it or not, and provide peace and a feeling of security.”

Malcolm Rough's Te Au Homestead in Mahia, Hawke's Bay is one of six houses that feature in a new book called New Zealand Rustic. Photo / Tessa Chrisp

Rough has a natural eye for a pleasing interior and is a regular at Madisons in Napier - his favourite furniture and interiors shop.

He grew up in Wellington, where his father was a landscaper and his mother a floral artist. When he and his ex-wife June bought the Mahia farm in 1989, they arrived with a toddler and a newborn.

There were two houses on the farm, a 1950s weatherboard house and a derelict 1910 villa. They chose to live in the villa as they knew it was on a better site and would one day be a better house.

Rough said it took some time to find the right houses with a rustic aesthetic to feature in the book. Three of the houses are located in the South Island: in Central Otago, Glenorchy and Marlborough.

Three others are in the North Island, including Rough’s homestead in Hawke’s Bay, one in Wainui, Gisborne, and another in Omaha, north of Auckland.

They have been beautifully captured by Chrisp with as much attention given to their surrounding landscapes as to the actual houses and interiors.

Rough said he didn’t have any plans to publish further books at this stage, but he had thoroughly enjoyed the process.

“It is a beautiful book and I’m very happy with it.”

He will be joined by Coughlan, Chrisp and Woldendorp at the official book launch at Muirs on Friday from 5.30pm.