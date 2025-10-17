St Andrews Church, its hall and the historic Matawhero Church will close in the middle of next year due to a dwindling Presbyterian congregation.

At St Andrews Presbyterian Church last Sunday, the Gisborne Concert Band performed a wonderful concert.

The conductor, when introducing the items to be played, involved the audience with his clever, funny repartee. The band played a variety of items very well.

Gisborne is so fortunate to have such talented players who give up their time to rehearse and perform for the Gisborne public. It was such a fun concert enjoyed by many.

St Andrews is an excellent venue for concerts. It is concerning that the Concert Band’s performance may be the last to be held at St Andrews before the church, as announced earlier (Gisborne Herald, Saturday, October 11), closes in June 2026.

I hope a solution can be found. We don’t want to lose the best concert venue in Gisborne.