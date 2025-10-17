Barbara N Barwick
Gisborne
A new opera house?
Recent statistics show that New Zealand is now more secular than religious; I suspect this has been the case for those of European origin for some time.
It is a shame that the magnificent buildings erected for religious purposes are now becoming superfluous to present-day society as places of worship, but they must not be discarded when they have both architectural and practical value.
Gisborne was deprived of its Opera House nearly 60 years ago when it was deemed to be structurally unsafe. St Andrews Church, which has hosted many concerts, as well as other community events, for at least the past 18 years (when my wife and I made Gisborne our home), has been structurally modified in accordance with earthquake standards and now needs a new owner.
I think this valuable community facility must be maintained as such, and taken into local public ownership; possibly as a Gisborne Holdings acquisition?
Gisborne District Council, the owner of GHL, is required to focus on “core services”, but how far does this extend beyond supplying potable water, dealing with effluent, collecting garbage and maintaining roads?
Parks and trees and flower beds and play areas and theatres contribute so much to our quality of life; please may we have a new opera house/concert hall too?
Peter Wooding
Gisborne