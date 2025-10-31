The cast of Les Misérables, who have family members involved in the upcoming production by Musical Theatre Gisborne. Back: Quannah Nickerson, Peter Grealish, Janet McGuinness, Ciara McGuinness, Treva Rice, Carlos Latu, Jake Latu, Frank Dwyer, Benjamin Sutherland, Alex, Owen and Elizabeth Raines. Middle: Heidi Rice, Tim Salmond, Nikki Latu, Rosie Sutherland, Zita Campbell, Zara Mcleod, Nora Raines. Front: Fern Nickerson, Isla Salmond, Mika Zhu, Moana Zhu, Joel Sutherland, Steph McLeod. Photo / Stephen Jones

I was fortunate enough to see the Les Misérables cast and crew in action three weeks before they go on stage, as I was moving to Christchurch.

The show was full of energy, emotions and talented singing. The cast give everything, bringing a life of its own to this epic musical.

I felt it all, leaving me in tears and full admiration for a brilliant performance by all. I remember thinking to myself, “they are stage-ready” NOW!

It’s a MUST-see, so much talent.

All the very best, my dear theatre family. As I head southbound to Christchurch, I want to say it has been a privilege to work with you all.