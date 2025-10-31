Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Letters to the Editor
Home / Gisborne Herald / Letters to the Editor

Letters: Musical Theatre Gisborne’s Les Misérables production

Letters
Gisborne Herald
Quick Read

The cast of Les Misérables, who have family members involved in the upcoming production by Musical Theatre Gisborne. Back: Quannah Nickerson, Peter Grealish, Janet McGuinness, Ciara McGuinness, Treva Rice, Carlos Latu, Jake Latu, Frank Dwyer, Benjamin Sutherland, Alex, Owen and Elizabeth Raines. Middle: Heidi Rice, Tim Salmond, Nikki Latu, Rosie Sutherland, Zita Campbell, Zara Mcleod, Nora Raines. Front: Fern Nickerson, Isla Salmond, Mika Zhu, Moana Zhu, Joel Sutherland, Steph McLeod. Photo / Stephen Jones

The cast of Les Misérables, who have family members involved in the upcoming production by Musical Theatre Gisborne. Back: Quannah Nickerson, Peter Grealish, Janet McGuinness, Ciara McGuinness, Treva Rice, Carlos Latu, Jake Latu, Frank Dwyer, Benjamin Sutherland, Alex, Owen and Elizabeth Raines. Middle: Heidi Rice, Tim Salmond, Nikki Latu, Rosie Sutherland, Zita Campbell, Zara Mcleod, Nora Raines. Front: Fern Nickerson, Isla Salmond, Mika Zhu, Moana Zhu, Joel Sutherland, Steph McLeod. Photo / Stephen Jones

I was fortunate enough to see the Les Misérables cast and crew in action three weeks before they go on stage, as I was moving to Christchurch.

The show was full of energy, emotions and talented singing. The cast give everything, bringing a life of its own to this epic

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save