Letters to the Editor
Letters: City nostalgia

Letters
Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Former fashion designer, sewer and maker Chelsea Thorpe (left) is naming her new fabric shop Arthur’s, as a salute to well-known Gisborne fabric retailer Arthur Toye of Arthur Toye’s Fabrics on Gladstone Rd.

Congratulations to Chelsea Thorpe and Leigh Rutherford for opening their new shop, “Arthur’s” (Gisborne Herald, Thursday, pages 2-3) at 109 Gladstone Rd, which we must support.

This area I know well as my late parents opened J.N. Berrys Ltd, Fine China, Crystal, Paintings etc in 1946 at 111 Gladstone Rd,

