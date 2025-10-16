The inaugural Tairāwhiti Golden Loaders forestry skills competition will be held at the A&P Show's Forestry Hub on Saturday.

Contestants from Gisborne and from out of town will compete for the bragging rights of being the Tairāwhiti Golden Loader.

The contestants, all current forestry machine operators, will perform loader operations under time constraints to showcase their precision, skill and safety.

Organised by Eastland Wood Council, manager Allysha Ah-Nau said the fun and family-friendly competition would impress crowds with the skills on display.

“This is a chance for people at the top end of their field to showcase their expertise, and to celebrate the men and women who work hard and contribute every day to an important industry for our community.”