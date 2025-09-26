Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Lifestyle

Beef + Lamb New Zealand says final sheep poo study ‘critical’

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Tairāwhiti farmers, like others throughout New Zealand, have been urged to join in the B+LNZ "sheep poo" study as it enters the critical final stage. Photo / NZME

Tairāwhiti farmers, like others throughout New Zealand, have been urged to join in the B+LNZ "sheep poo" study as it enters the critical final stage. Photo / NZME

Beef + Lamb New Zealand has called on farmers from all regions to take part in the final season of its Sheep Poo study.

The research helps build a clearer picture of how facial eczema (FE) affects farms across New Zealand, and farmers can help complete the puzzle.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save