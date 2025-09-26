Now entering its third and final year, the Sheep Poo study is part of the wider Eliminating Facial Eczema Impacts programme.

Over the past two seasons, the study has revealed that FE spores are not just a North Island problem, because they have consistently been found as far south as Otago.

“FE risk isn’t just seasonal or regional,” Brosnahan said.

“We’ve seen spore activity stretch into May and June, and it’s not confined by geography.

“We have had reports of clinical FE in every region from Northland to the West Coast of the South Island,” she said.

The study has also revealed early signs that elevation, pasture height, and even the neighbour’s spore counts influence FE risk.

“Researchers are looking to confirm these relationships in the study’s final season.”

Participation in the study remains free and simple.

“Farmers collect sheep poo samples every two weeks from October to May, and B+LNZ provides the kits and covers postage.

“As a thank you, farmers will receive results to better understand their FE risk, a $40 subsidy on faecal egg counts tested by Awanui Veterinary, and the chance to be one of 25 farms selected for monthly [faecal egg counts] and larval culture testing from October to May,” Brosnahan said.

“The final season is critical.

“We need more farmers to take part, especially if they’ve never had FE detected on their farm before. Those results help build our understanding of this devastating disease.

“By joining, farmers will not only protect their own flocks but also contribute to a national solution for a disease that costs the sector over $330 million each year.”

To register, visit www.beeflambnz.com/sheeppoostudy