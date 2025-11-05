Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Business

Rua Bioscience aims for ‘financial self-sustainability’ with $2m capital raise

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Rua Bioscience has announced a rights share offer to eligible shareholders as part of its expansion plans into its markets. Photo / Josie McClutchie

Rua Bioscience has announced a rights share offer to eligible shareholders as part of its expansion plans into its markets. Photo / Josie McClutchie

Rua Bioscience aims to raise up to $2 million in a rights offer for shareholders to help fund expansion plans into markets for its medicinal cannabis product range.

The offer, announced this week, will allow all eligible shareholders to purchase one new share for every three existing shares at an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save