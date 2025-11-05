Rua Bioscience has announced a rights share offer to eligible shareholders as part of its expansion plans into its markets. Photo / Josie McClutchie

Rua Bioscience aims to raise up to $2 million in a rights offer for shareholders to help fund expansion plans into markets for its medicinal cannabis product range.

The offer, announced this week, will allow all eligible shareholders to purchase one new share for every three existing shares at an issue price of $0.025 per share.

The Ruatōria-based medicinal cannabis company was listed on the NZX, the New Zealand stock exchange, in 2020, debuting at 70c a share. The current stock price is about 3c a share.

“If the offer is fully subscribed, and alongside proceeds from the anticipated sale of our Gisborne property, Rua expects to be in a strong position to reach financial self-sustainability,” a Rua Bioscience statement said.

“This offer comes at a pivotal time for Rua. We are now generating meaningful revenue across Germany, Australia, and Aotearoa New Zealand – with FY25 [the last financial year] revenue of $1.9 million, up from $322,000 in FY24."