Wow what a storm we have had earlier this week. Wind, rain and hail for us here in Whanganui - what a reminder of the vulgarities of spring weather!

It always pays to have frost cloth/ cloches and any other necessary coverings on hand to offer protection to young plantings of seedlings or other sensitive plants.

It is also wise to stake and regularly tie up soft new growth to avoid damage from winds. New growth on roses can be particularly vulnerable.

Gardening has many facets to it. It has a practical or functional aspect that merges into aesthetic which becomes quite fashion driven.

A lush leafy green tropical and semi tropical structural look combined with colour is highly desirable at the current time.

There are certain plants within these areas that I am noticing a change happening both from a consumer interest perspective and in nursery production with some of these plants becoming more readily available.

There is increasing availability of palms, bromeliads and succulents which are encompassed in this trend.

There is high interest in growing bananas both ornamental and edible. After being hard to come by for the past 18 months we have just landed the edible banana Misi Luki into the garden centre.

