Car flips

The occupants of a car that went off the road and flipped on its side near Upokongaro on March 14 were shaken but uninjured, Fire and Emergency New Zealand senior station officer Craig Gardiner said. The accident happened at 7.50am and no other vehicles were involved.

Fire ban eases

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says the total fire ban for Rangitīkei, Manawatū and Palmerston North was lifted on 8am, March 11. That region is now in a restricted fire season which means a permit is required to light a fire in open air. Principal rural fire officer Bradley Shanks said the changes have been made because recent rain across the area has reduced the fire risk. People should go to to www.checkitsalright.nz for details about their local area before lighting a fire.

Liquor store hearing

Five of the six objections to extending the liquor licence for Black Bull Liquor Victoria Ave were made by eligible people, a Whanganui District Council spokesperson says. The Chief Alcohol Licensing Inspector has filed his report on the licence application to the District Licensing Committee and a hearing is set for April 2 at 9am in the council chambers.

Lake warning

After a long period when swimming was good at Dudding Lake, test results on March 11 showed some health risk from bacteria. The results triggered a warning for swimmers to be cautious. It is possible the bacteria were washed into the water from surrounding farmland by recent rain, a Horizons Regional Council spokesman said. Blue-green algae/cyanobacteria levels at the lake are still very low, as they are at Lake Wiritoa.

Gardening page

Due to a production error Saturday's gardening page was replaced with a page of national news. The gardening page will return this coming Saturday ...

Water quality

On March 9 attendees at a Mowhanau meeting about water quality in coastal streams agreed unanimously to form a catchment group to improve it. There were about 60 farmers and local residents present, Kai Iwi farmer and Horizons councillor David Cotton said. A data base of email addresses was made. The next stage will be to form a committee and set some goals, then take action. "It's really positive," Cotton said.

Field days ahead

The Central Districts Field Days are on March 19, 20 and 21 at Manfeild in Feilding this week. They are open from 9am to 4.30 on Thursday and Friday, and 9am to 4pm on Saturday. At least 28,000 people are expected to take in all the stalls, entertainment and events. The field days happen during New Zealand AgriFood Week, March 16-22, which is put on by the Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA).

Pedal 4 Pleasure

Marton Rotary is again running a fundraising cycling event, starting from the centre of Marton on March 29 and moving off onto rural roads. Pedal 4 Pleasure has three courses, 80km, 38km and 17km, and there are prizes on offer. The event runs from 7.30am to 2pm. To register go to https://pedal4pleasure.nz/

Agribusiness study

A one-day Māori agribusiness conference is being planned for June 9, in the Whanganui War Memorial Centre. The Whānau Leadership Conference is sponsored by Whanganui District Council and Whanganui & Partners. For more information contact Lisa Warbrick by emailing lisa@smithwarbrick.co.nz or ringing 021 026 26680.

Iwi workshops

Many members of Whanganui iwi spent March 14 and 15 at Putiki Marae in wānanga and workshops to set their aspirations for the next 20 years. The event, He Waka Pakoko, was organised by Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui Trust, the Whanganui River post-settlement governance entity.

