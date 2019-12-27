A Whanganui Lotto player is $18,013 richer after the purchase of a second division winning ticket at Aramoho Mags and Lotto.

The Christmas Day second division prize pool was shared by 19 players and one winning ticket was sold in Whanganui.

Aramoho Mags and Lotto is often referred to as Whanganui's "lucky Lotto shop".

Owner Sandy Healy said it was the fourth winning second division ticket sold at her shop in 2019. The shop also sold a winning $160,000 Bullseye ticket in November.

"We hadn't heard about this most recent win.

"Lotto usually call and tell us if we've sold a high prize-winning ticket but they are probably working with reduced staff over Christmas."

Healy said the winners had all been regular customers and she shared their joy.

"It's great to see them afterwards.

"It is life-changing for them and it's nice when they come in to visit and tell us about the things they are doing with their winnings."

The most recent prize had not been claimed on Friday morning but Healy said that might mean the winner was out of town or they might have claimed it online.

"We only know the prize has been claimed if they come into the shop."

One Lotto player also won Powerball second division on Wednesday, taking their total winnings to $42,109.

The ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Waikato.