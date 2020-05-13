Whanganui Women's Refuge manager Yvonne Denny has found the level of community support during the Covid-19 emergency very encouraging.

Refuge workers have been busy through the first stages of the pandemic crisis, although it was less frantic than anticipated, Denny said.

"The first days were tough but things quietened down a bit after that so it has been a matter of working with our women and children to see them through.

"Working within the confines of the level restrictions has been challenging but it's inspired a lot of creativity.

"People were very aware of us and how they might help as we were going into level 4.

"A retired chemist in Palmerston North made batches of hand sanitiser and he wanted to make sure they went to the refuges.

"It was such a thoughtful and practical thing to do."

Women's Refuge workers are preparing themselves for a busier time when Covid-19 restrictions move to level 2 this week.

"We hope there won't be a lot but we are prepared for the possibility," Denny said.

"We are prepared to support women who may now be in a position to get out of their situations and make contact with us."

Denny said women and children who were being supported in refuge accommodation during recent weeks had been coping well.

"The situation is hard enough at any time but to be in a strange environment during a national emergency brings extra stress.

"Our families have done really well and we've found ways to help children do their online learning as well."

Denny said she was pleased to learn that the government had earmarked $203 million in funding for family violence services in this week's Budget.

"It is good for us and for everyone working in specialist family violence services.

"I can't say exactly what it means for us yet but it is great to see that level of commitment from the government."

People wanting to support Women's Refuge can do so by donating to the Gift a Safe Night campaign.

The campaign was launched in December last year and a donation of $20 buys one safe night by helping the refuge provide accommodation.

Gift a Safe Night is fronted by New Zealand actor and coach Miranda Harcourt.

"I was shocked to learn that New Zealand has the highest rates of family violence in the developed world so, of course, I was happy to lend a hand," Harcourt said.

"Women's Refuge needs every penny and all the support we can give."

To make a donation or find news about other Women's Refuge initiatives visit womensrefuge.org.nz.