As time goes on, exercise and physical fitness become of greater importance to some. I would count myself as one of these – because the connection of physical utility to performance at work is more than just a theory.

For the last year or so I have been a member of the Inspire gym on Wilson St. This was partly self-realisation that I was getting out of shape (more the truth is that Mrs Bell put her foot down) and also wanting to test out the theory in the first sentence, above).

Probably the most important part of getting into an exercise regime is actually "starting". Like many journeys, the first steps are the most important – interestingly the whole "starting" concept comes into play every second day of the week when, for me, it is time to exercise.

From time to time that particular mental challenge becomes a short and small internal battle but it is crucial to push through it - because the benefits of regular exercise are evident quickly each time you exercise.

The second most important aspect of exercising is the "environment" and in my gym there is a feel of community.

Back in the day (and I mean way back in the day) I was for a short time a member of a big gym in Auckland and it wasn't long before I began feeling like a number rather than a member – as a result I joined a small gym on the North Shore and got immediate positive results. I

The third aspect is doing the right things. The team developed a challenging but not impossible regime for me, which I follow with almost religious fervour.

It's also great to have the team members step up and help when I've not quite got my technique correct which, thankfully, is not that often.

I don't want to be calling on my brother (local physio Greg Bell) for treatment and so far I'm confident I am in good hands.

Exercising is also a great opportunity to break the chain of thinking and clear your head.

Some members of the gym every now and then will probably overhear me practising the songs for the upcoming Vinyl concert.

With the headphones on, exercising gives me an opportunity to concentrate on other important things.

Finally, particularly if you are like me and are interested in self-improvement, exercise gives you an opportunity to extend yourself and actually achieve goals in real time.

And, if you adhere to the programme, the results can be readily verified. It is also worth noting that, in the time of increased viral awareness, that being fit can put you in a better place to be both resistant to and able to manage sickness or infection.

The benefits then of looking after yourself through exercise are readily attainable if you put your mind to it. Increased energy is directly transferable to your business and family activities, so the benefits far outweigh the costs.