Legacy Esports League of Legends team has made the final of the Oceanic Spring Split after defeating rivals Chiefs Esports Club 3-1 in the spring season play-offs.

Legacy Esports, which features Hamiltonian Quin Korebrits, will now await their final competitor which could either be Order, Dire Wolves, or again Chiefs Esports Club who with their loss against Legacy Esports now contest the loser's bracket of the play-offs.

Despite losing one game to Chiefs Esports Club, Legacy Esports were able to pick up a convincing 3-1 series win in the best of five making their record this spring split against Chiefs Esports three wins to one loss.

The overall winner of the Oceanic Spring Split will contest the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational tournament.

The Mid-Season Invitational is a tournament where the winner of the 2020 spring season play-offs, from each of the 12 regions, come together to compete.

The strong performance this split will also help Legacy Esports in the long run as they look to be Oceania's representative at the League of Legends World Championship.

Oceania has never had a representative at the Worlds Group Stages.

Elsewhere across the world North America's Cloud 9 have cemented their spot in the North American spring split final with their opponent either FlyQuest or Evil Geniuses.

In Europe, Fnatic will face the winner of Mad Lions and 2019 Mid Season Invitational champions G2 Esports in the European Spring Split final.

The Chinese regular season is still on-going after being delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, while the Korean League is nearing completion.

League of Legends is just one of the many games that currently run professional esports leagues across the world. The game features 10 players split across two teams who play individual champions with unique abilities to destroy the other team's base.

Esports league have been able to continue to operate due to being able to be played remotely, trading the large crowded arenas for the team's gaming houses.