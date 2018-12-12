As many as 100 Whanganui homes and possibly even more could get grants towards insulation in the next year following a recent funding announcement.

The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) announced on Tuesday Whanganui was to get $75,000 to go towards insulating homes referred by the Whanganui Regional Health Network.

Whanganui homeowners will also be able to claim some of the $170,000 announced at the same time for the Manawatu-Whanganui area.

EECA pays 67 per cent of the cost of insulation, which on average is about $2000 per house, but the cost can differ depending on the size of the job.

Advertisement

The only insulation company with a contract to supply the area is Energy Smart.

The manager of the Warmer Kiwi Homes programme, Eddie Thompson, said the $170,000 would be open to homeowners on a first in, first served basis.

"If you're in Whanganui and you want to take advantage of that funding then contact Energy Smart now ... because it's not going to last. It might last the whole year but it might not.

"The more people from Whanganui who call in Energy Smart and say, 'yes I want an assessment', the more of that funding will go to Whanganui."

In those cases homeowners who receive the grant will need to pay the remaining third of the cost of insulation.

The Whanganui Regional Health Network will provide the remaining third of the cost to fully cover the cost of insulation for homes it deems are a health concern.

"[The] Whanganui region overall has pretty poor housing stock and cold, damp housing - particularly for our children and older people - is detrimental and precipitates respiratory-related illnesses," said the chief executive of the Whanganui Regional Health Network, Judith MacDonald.

"In an earlier programme where our focus was on children who had admissions to hospital due to asthma, the evaluation post-implementation of insulation was most telling. Parents reported a significant improvement in the health of the entire family, less visits of the doctor and no admissions to hospital."

Since EECA's Warmer Kiwi Homes initiative kicked off in July this year, 73 Whanganui residents have had grants to help insulate their homes.