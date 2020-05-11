

A Whanganui private training establishment (PTE) is poised to cope with a potential tsunami of out-of-work New Zealanders in a post Covid-19 world.

AGC Training began life as an agricultural training establishment, but for some time has also offered courses in the trades, including construction and painting.

In the post-Covid-19 world, AGC Training is offering a wide range of short courses that will allow out-of-work people to upskill themselves to fill a void in what largely have been essential industries during the lockdown periods.

"We decided to offer short courses in trades (construction and painting), agriculture and animal care - areas of employment with an ongoing demand for workers and continued as essential services during lockdown," AGC Training director executive Peter Macdonald said.

"This was an ideal opportunity for us to promote ourselves as the House of Reinvention. There will be many businesses and individuals wanting to reinvent themselves after being forced to shutdown and this is what we do, it's our core business to train people.

"With level 2 introduced we are looking at how we can get students back on campus, safely.

"Currently our students are continuing with their studies online, with tutor support. However, many will now be keen to get back on the tools, back on the farm, or back with the animals both large and small," Macdonald said.