A 33-year old mother of three is living proof that it is neither too late nor too arduous to learn, up-skill and re-invent yourself.

Alesha Young is a 33-year-old mother of three children. She has already graduated from two Level 3 courses at AGC Training (formerly Ag Challenge) - Vehicle Maintenance and Infrastructure (VMI) and Farming Systems Technology.

She now aspires to add the Level 5 Rural Animal Technician (RAT) diploma to her CV.

Young and longtime classmate Nicole Savage have been awarded in-house scholarships that have taken care of the more than $6000 in fees.

Young is aiming for a career on the farm particularly on some of the larger stations overseeing stock health, feed budgets and helping with AI and/or herd testing.

In Whanganui we are fortunate to have a good range of educational facilities suitable for those who seek to re-train or simply upskill.

According to NZQA there are 57 education organisations in the Whanganui region. Granted many are primary and secondary schools.

But as well as AGC Training we still have UCOL, despite losing several of its courses to Palmerston North over the years.

There are others too. Training For You, the Whanganui Learning Centre … each offering a range of skill opportunities.



Work skills requirements change rapidly these days, especially with advances in technology. Businesses come and go and it is not unusual to find oneself out of work and unqualified.

Soon we will have 150 or so Lucky Petfood workers seeking new jobs. Some may seek to learn a new craft for a better chance of finding new employment.

If that's you let Young be an inspiration. She has juggled her studies with family commitments and succeeded.

As our story said all it took was diligence and ambition .