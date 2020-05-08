Covid-19 level 3 restrictions mean this Sunday will be a Mother's Day like no other. Whether they are in another region, country or isolating with us in our bubbles, it's time to get creative when connecting with our mums this year, writes Lucy Drake.

For Age Concern Whanganui manager Michelle Malcolm and her sisters, this will be the first Mother's Day in many years they won't be able to see their mum in person.

Her mum left for a holiday to the UK before the Covid-19 outbreak and as it became more widespread she is now isolating in Wales with Malcolm's younger sister.

Malcolm said they did have the option to bring her home but her mum was unable to travel on her own and would then need to isolate for 14 days by herself in Auckland and was also unable to drive herself back to Whanganui.

She said their traditional Mother's Day involved having the whole day planned for their mum, but this year they would have to celebrate via a video call.

"We're one of many people, hundreds of thousands, that are doing it differently this year and the way I look at it is mum's still here, what about the people that haven't actually got mum or actually through this whole virus have actually lost their mum.

"I said to her I'll Skype you on Sunday but there will be no parcel this year, but it's not around the parcel, it never has been, but for her, it's not just how I'm feeling, it's how she's feeling - that's she's not actually going to see three of her kids that she probably wants to."

For those who can afford a present, now is also the perfect time to shop and support local businesses who may have only recently opened under level 3 guidelines.

Homeware and antique store Ruby and French is currently selling its stock through its Facebook page.

Gillian Radich, owner of Ruby and French, has been selling stock via Facebook leading up to Mother's Day. Photo / Bevan Conley

Owner Gillian Radich said if customers liked something they saw on Facebook they could send a message and she will organise an online payment.

The customer can then arrange a time to pick the stock up from the front of the store.

For those looking for something with a sparkle, J.William Jewellers is also open.

Owner Phillip Sell said the had a contactless pick-up and drop-off system at the door.

Anyone is welcome to come to the door to see stock items and they can take them out of the window and display it to them.

Sell said they were doing quite a few phone and email orders as people could also view their products online through their website and Facebook page.

For the mums who like a sweet treat, The Burrow is offering to make up gift boxes and have them delivered to the door.

Owner Annette Jones said they had been pretty busy since they re-opened under the level 3 guidelines, but had room for a few more baskets.

They are also open for people to come in and select what they want through a contactless system.

People can order their gift baskets online to be picked up in-store or to have them delivered.

A number of cafes, eateries, florists and retail stores will be open under the level 3 guidelines, but for those who might not be able to spend money, there are many ways to spoil mum at home.

A breakfast in bed, a home-cooked meal, a DIY card or voucher, or a good long sleep-in are some of the gifts that can go a long way.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Malcolm said she knows rest homes would be proactive for Mother's Day celebrations despite the level 3 restrictions.

"My suggestion would be if you've got someone in a home is to actually go to the window and say hello, or give them a ring or send something in."

Malcolm said it was about celebrating the mums whose children were out of town and could not see them this year.

"It's not about the presents, it's about being there, and however you do that is whatever you can do at that time."