Two Raw Sisters: Miso, fried garlic & rosemary kumara mash

This flavour combination creates the most delicious mash. We love using kumara because it has a natural sweetness, however, we also often make this with potato or cauliflower. You could even do a mixture.
Simply use whatever you have lying around that needs using.
For a bit of spice, add roughly chopped chilli or chilli flakes to the oil when frying the garlic and rosemary.
Ingredients
|4
|medium orange kumara, peeled cut into large cubes
|2 Tbsp
|miso paste
|2 Tbsp
|oil
|2 Tbsp
|fresh rosemary, roughly chopped
|5 strips
|lemon zest, using a peeler
|4 cloves
|garlic, crushed and roughly chopped
Directions
- Place the kumara in a pot and cover with water. Bring to the boil and reduce it to a simmer, cooking until the kumara is soft (around 20-30 mins). Once the kumara has softened, drain the water and add the miso. Using a fork or stick blender, mash kumara until smooth.
- While the kumara is cooking, heat up a pan and add oil, rosemary, lemon zest and garlic. Fry off for 2-3 mins. Add to the kumara and mix to combine. Serve warm.
- This will last in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days
Two Raw Sisters - Margo and Rosa Flanagan - are all about creating healthy, happy, food. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters