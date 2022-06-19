Two Raw Sisters: Miso, fried garlic & rosemary kumara mash

This flavour combination creates the most delicious mash. We love using kumara because it has a natural sweetness, however, we also often make this with potato or cauliflower. You could even do a mixture.

Simply use whatever you have lying around that needs using.

For a bit of spice, add roughly chopped chilli or chilli flakes to the oil when frying the garlic and rosemary.

Ingredients

4 medium orange kumara, peeled cut into large cubes 2 Tbsp miso paste 2 Tbsp oil 2 Tbsp fresh rosemary, roughly chopped 5 strips lemon zest, using a peeler 4 cloves garlic, crushed and roughly chopped

Directions

Place the kumara in a pot and cover with water. Bring to the boil and reduce it to a simmer, cooking until the kumara is soft (around 20-30 mins). Once the kumara has softened, drain the water and add the miso. Using a fork or stick blender, mash kumara until smooth. While the kumara is cooking, heat up a pan and add oil, rosemary, lemon zest and garlic. Fry off for 2-3 mins. Add to the kumara and mix to combine. Serve warm. This will last in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days

Two Raw Sisters - Margo and Rosa Flanagan - are all about creating healthy, happy, food. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters