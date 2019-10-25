Grumpy Old Men Enterprises has gifted a hearty donation to Aramoho Kindergarten after a recent theft.

Several weeks ago $7500 worth of blinds were stolen from the kindergarten's veranda. A retractable hose worth $200 was also taken and it was later discovered that power tools worth $100 were stolen from the kindergarten's garden shed.

Head teacher Sybille Knoerr discovered the insurance excess was too high to cover the cost of replacing the blinds so she began asking for support from the community to fundraise.

Grumpy Old Men Enterprises stepped in with a $1000 cheque.

John Rapson and other members of GOME presented Knoerr with the cheque on Thursday in front of the kindergarten's staff and children.

The children thanked GOME by singing them a thank you song.

The large blinds were installed by The Canvas Man Wanganui in June and pulled down on rainy or windy days to create an extra learning space for children.

Knoerr said the blinds had been essential.

The kindergarten used saved funds, as well as fundraising efforts such as a bike-a-thon and parent contributions, to purchase the blinds.



Because of their size, Knoerr said they would not be able to replace the blinds until they have raised enough funds.

"We are just grateful for every donation coming our way."

• To donate, contact the kindergarten or the Whanganui Kindergarten Association.

• Anyone with information regarding the theft can contact police on 105 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.