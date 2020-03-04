The LJ Hooker U11 Whanganui rep cricket team put in a fine batting display to beat Horowhenua-Kapiti (HK) in Levin.

Whanganui won the Sunday's toss and elected to bowl. HK got off to a flying start scoring 90 off the first 15 overs before Daniel Transom (0-12) and Thomas McMurray (0-17) pulled the run rate back.

The team really picked up their fielding performance in the last 20 overs highlighted by a great catch by Hunter Lithgow. HK were restricted to 197 off their 35 overs.

Wicket takers for Whanganui were Harry Jurgens (1-25), Oscar Butcher (1-19), Jackson Bellis (1-18) and Logan McKeras (1-16).

Whanganui started as if they had a train to catch, reaching 128 of their first 15 overs. Ethan Toy (32) and McKeras (27) retired after taking a liking to the HK bowling.

HK tightened up their line and length in the second half but Zac Burne (32) and William Revell (25) also retired but kept the run rate up. Whanganui passed the HK score in the 30th over for a great day out for the team.

