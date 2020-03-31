Tradies across Whanganui have entered self-isolation, but builders, electricians, and plumbers are still available for essential work.

J.D Builders co-owner Dion Frew said while there were "still a few grey areas" surrounding just what constituted essential work, he and fellow owner Jack Williams "would be keeping our boys safe at all times".

"We're lucky to have a relatively small staff, and we don't have massive overheads," Frew said.

"I'd prefer not to be an essential service if it means putting my family at any kind of risk, and I'd suggest to everyone out there to only get a hold of a builder if it's an emergency, not just a fence that's fallen over or something."

Frew said contractors across the city would be required to practise social distancing at all times regardless of the job.

"Short of getting an emergency phone call, I'll be staying at home," he said.

Williams said "whether you support Labour or Jacinda Ardern personally, the package they've rolled out is having a positive effect, and that can only be a good thing".

An online application form is available for tradespeople who have seen their businesses take a hit because of Covid-19, with Williams saying the process was "really simple."

"It didn't take long for our company to receive a subsidy from the Government, and it's great to be able to offer our boys a little bit of funding," Williams said.

"Hopefully there's a bit of optimism out there in the trades that there'll be something to come back to when all this is over."

Strong Electrical directors Brett Tasker (left) and Grant Nielson. Photo / Bevan Conley

Grant Nielson, director of Strong Electrical, said his company had already been called to some essential jobs.

"We're sticking to things like dairy plants, meatworks, factories, and emergency work that can't be put off, like a complete loss of power to a residential property," Nielson said.

"If someone rings up and says they've got a broken power-point, then they'll have to wait.

"All inquiries are diverted to my cellphone, and I'll determine whether the job is absolutely essential.

"We're still available of course, but each job will be fully analysed first."

Jed Thompson, the owner of Thompson Plumbing Whanganui, echoed Nielson.

"When a client calls we'll run through the scenario with them and take it case by case," Thompson said.

"We'll be using a full PPE kit on jobs, and employing social distancing for essential jobs only.

"Some examples of the work we can do are the repair and replacement of hot water cylinders, unblocking and repair of sanitary waste pipes or water pipes, and any emergency tasks to do with gas, like a potential leak.

"We won't be doing things like minor leaks, routing and servicing, replacement of sanitary fixtures, and things that generally don't pose an immediate threat to health and safety."

For further information on government guidelines for the trade sector, please visit the following websites:

https://covid19.govt.nz/government-actions/covid-19-alert-level/essential-businesses/

https://www.pgdb.co.nz/trade/covid-19-essential-information/

https://www.building.govt.nz/covid-19/

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

