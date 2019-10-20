Arty answers for Thain's

With respect to the walls and the shop front (of the fire-damaged Thain's building) - the owners are artistic and creative - why not shore it up and leave it as it is and create something unique and interesting and beautiful on the site. Very progressive and European style.

Possibly another awesome full wall mural along with a purpose built pergola behind the shop frontage jutting out (minus the glass) with red bougainvillea or roses cascading over it with brick and grass areas that could lend itself to pop up cafes and market opportunities as is

