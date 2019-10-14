Tribute to a real character

My son, Simon, and I attended a car auction Ed Boyd had in Whanganui East back in 2010. My son had just turned 16 years old. Our hope was to buy Simon's first car at Ed's auction. Simon soon spotted a car he liked but the starting bid was too high for our budget. However, the little car Simon was keen on did not sell.

After the auction, we asked Ed if he would take $700 for the car. Ed agreed and we drove home with Simon's first car. However, on the way home, it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.